BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-AM) - LSU Tigers senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is gearing up for a fantastic final season in Baton Rouge. He's also likely getting paid pretty well.

$3.8 Million Valuation Puts LSU QB in Elite Company

According to On3's recent top 100 list, Nussmeier ranks as the fifth overall college athlete based on NIL valuation. His value is currently at $3.8 million.

Arch Manning Tops NIL List with Nearly $7 Million

Topping the list is New Orleans native and Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who has an NIL valuation of $6.8 million. He's followed by University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck, whose NIL valuation sits at $4.3 million.

The others ahead of Nussmeier are Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million) and BYU basketball forward AJ Dybantsa ($4.1 million).

SEC Dominates NIL Rankings with Strong Football Presence

Football continues to reign supreme when it comes to college sports. Oh, and so does the SEC. The top 10 of this list features four SEC quarterbacks and eight football players overall.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Also Cracks Top 100

Nussmeier is not the only LSU Tiger who cracked the top 100 list. Star women's basketball player Flau'jae Johnson ranked #51 overall with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million.

You can view the complete Top 100 On3 NIL Valuation list here.

Tigers Set to Kick Off Season Against Clemson on August 30

LSU fans are looking forward to seeing Nussmeier and the rest of his well-paid Tigers teammates as they open the 2025 season on the road against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, August 30.