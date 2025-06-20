OMAHA, Nebraska (KPEL-AM) - The LSU Tigers baseball team has stormed into yet another College World Series finals and will be facing the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this weekend.

The best-of-3 championship series starts this Saturday, June 20. Game 2 is Sunday, and the if necessary game would be Monday.

Tigers to Start Ace Kade Anderson in Game 1

LSU is expected to start ace left-hander Kade Anderson in Game 1 on Saturday. He started the Tigers' CWS opener against Arkansas on June 14, when he threw seven innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, walking two, and striking out seven across 100 pitches in a 4-1 win.

2025 College World Series Finals Schedule & Broadcast Info

If you're planning on watching the 2025 College World Series Championship Series, here is the schedule with the networks that will be carrying each game.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Game 1 - No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 6 LSU - 6:00 pm - ESPN

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Game 2 - No. 6 LSU vs. No. 15 Coastal Carolina - 1:30 pm - ABC

Monday, June 23, 2025

Game 3 - No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 6 LSU - 6:30 pm - ESPN

LSU and Coastal Carolina Enter Finals Undefeated

Both LSU and Coastal Carolina made it to the championship series without a loss.

Coastal Carolina defeated Arizona, Oregon State, and Louisville en route to the championship, while LSU knocked off Arkansas, UCLA before defeating Arkansas again on Wednesday night in dramatic fashion.

Tigers Eye Eighth National Title

LSU is aiming for its eighth national title, having previously won it all in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009, and 2023.

Chanticleers Seek Second Title, Riding 26-Game Win Streak

Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference is seeking its second national title in program history. In their only other College World Series in 2016, they won it all.

The Chanticleers are also riding a 26-game winning streak.

It should be a fun series!