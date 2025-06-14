Highlights

LSU (48-15) faces Arkansas (48-13) Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN in primetime College World Series opener

Tigers ace Kade Anderson (7-1, 3.47 ERA, 133 strikeouts) set to duel Arkansas lefty Zach Root in marquee pitching matchup

LSU seeking eighth national championship, first since 2023 title run that captivated Louisiana

Arkansas enters as #3 seed and betting favorites, but Tigers have defeated Razorbacks in three of four previous CWS meetings

Winner advances to Monday's 6 p.m. game, loser faces elimination contest at 1 p.m.

Saturday Night in Omaha: LSU Ready to Roar as Tigers Face Arkansas in College World Series Blockbuster

The 2023 national champions return to championship contention with Kade Anderson leading the charge against a dangerous Arkansas squad in what experts are calling the game of the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (103.3 The GOAT) — The lights will burn bright in Omaha Saturday night, and when they do, the LSU Tigers will be ready to remind college baseball why they call Alex Box Stadium "The Box" and why Louisiana bleeds purple and gold.

At 6 p.m. Central Time on ESPN, the 2023 national champions step into Charles Schwab Field to face Arkansas in what CBS Sports is calling "one of the biggest first-round games in CWS history." This isn't just another game—this is LSU looking to reclaim what was theirs just two years ago.

The Ace Who's Rewriting History

If you want to know why the Tigers are dangerous, start with sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, the Slidell native who's been nothing short of sensational in his first full season as LSU's Friday night starter.

"He's left-handed. He throws multiple pitches for strikes," head coach Jay Johnson told reporters. "Has some good qualities within his pitches that grade well with professional baseball."

That's coach-speak for "this kid is special."

The numbers tell the story: Anderson sits at 7-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 133 strikeouts—second in the nation—in just 83 innings. But statistics can't capture what happened April 3 when Anderson threw LSU's first complete-game shutout since 2018, blanking No. 9 Oklahoma with 14 strikeouts.

"Anderson has out-pitched both of those guys while playing in a tougher conference," wrote Federal Baseball's draft analyst, comparing him to other top prospects. "If you want a guy who can move through the Minor Leagues quickly, Anderson is your guy. He is polished, productive and a whiff generator."

MLB scouts are circling Anderson as a potential top-10 pick, with some believing he could go as high as No. 1 overall to the Washington Nationals. But right now, Anderson has bigger things on his mind than the draft.

"Growing up in Louisiana, it's been kind of my dream," Anderson said about potentially starting in Omaha. "Being the guy that coach Johnson can go to right out of the gate would be really special."

Expert Analysis: Why LSU is Built for Another Title Run

College baseball analysts across the country are taking notice of what Jay Johnson has assembled in his fourth season in Baton Rouge.

"LSU leads the nation with 12 years of representation and 18 all-time selections on a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list," noted Sports Illustrated after Anderson earned semifinalist honors. "LSU has produced two Golden Spikes Award winners in its history – right-handed pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989 and outfielder Dylan Crews in 2023."

Photo courtesy LSU Baseball Photo courtesy LSU Baseball loading...

The Tigers' pitching staff ranks second nationally in strikeouts per nine innings at 11.9, having recorded 586 strikeouts in 442 innings. Alongside Anderson, junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson brings 116 strikeouts and has been nearly unhittable at times.

But this isn't just a pitching story.

The Offensive Firepower That Has Experts Talking

Junior first baseman Jared Jones enters the College World Series with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs, sitting among the SEC leaders in multiple offensive categories. The 6-foot-3 slugger has tied LSU legend Blake Dean for fifth place on the school's all-time home run list with 56 career bombs.

"There may not be more raw power in the country than Jones," wrote one NCAA.com analyst. "The mammoth slugger has slugged 19 homers and 61 RBIs in his junior season. He's one of those players who people notice when he steps in the box."

Freshman Derek Curiel has been a revelation, hitting .373 with 15 doubles and reaching base safely in 43 consecutive games—the fifth-longest streak in LSU history. His bat-to-ball skills and clutch gene helped the Tigers take two of three from Arkansas during their regular season meeting.

The Arkansas Challenge: A Worthy Opponent

Make no mistake—Arkansas comes to Omaha as the No. 3 national seed and betting favorites for good reason. The Razorbacks (48-13) lead the field in advanced metrics, ranking first nationally in wRC+ and xFIP.

"Arkansas has been the betting favorite all along. This team simply checks all the boxes," wrote CBS Sports. "The Razorbacks lead the field in wRC+ and xFIP, making them the best offensive attack and best pitching staff in Omaha."

Arkansas left-hander Zach Root will take the mound for the Razorbacks, and he's been exceptional in big moments. The East Carolina transfer earned All-SEC first team honors alongside Anderson, posting a 4.16 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 75.2 innings.

Root's postseason resume is impressive: In two NCAA Tournament starts this year, he's allowed just two runs (one earned) with 13 strikeouts and three walks in 13 innings. He threw six scoreless innings against Creighton and seven innings of one-hit ball against Tennessee in the Super Regional.

"Zach was outstanding," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said after the Tennessee victory. "It was just a real pitchers duel."

The History and the Stakes

This matchup carries weight beyond Saturday night. LSU and Arkansas have met three times previously in College World Series play, with the Tigers holding a 3-1 advantage. Most memorably, LSU eliminated Arkansas with a 5-2 victory in 1987, and the Tigers' 2009 national championship team eliminated Arkansas with convincing 9-1 and 14-5 victories.

But Arkansas hasn't forgotten. The Razorbacks are seeking their first national title in program history, coming painfully close in 2018 when they fell to Oregon State in the championship series after being one out away from victory.

"We scored all of our runs with two outs," Van Horn said after their Super Regional clincher. The Razorbacks are 5-0 in this year's tournament and riding momentum from a sweep of Tennessee.

Expert Predictions: What the Numbers Say

Las Vegas oddsmakers have Arkansas as slight favorites at +195, with LSU close behind at +230. But expert analysis suggests this game could go either way.

"LSU is the strongest contender to take down the Razorbacks, and those two SEC powers are set to battle in the opening round," wrote CBS Sports analyst.

D1Baseball's scouting report notes Anderson's recent dominance: "It's a delivery that reminds me a little of New York Yankees starter Max Fried, and he maintained four-seam velocity past his 100th pitch."

The pitching matchup between Anderson and Root might determine the outcome. Both are All-SEC first teamers, both are potential high draft picks, and both have been lights-out in big games.

The Louisiana Factor: Playing for More Than a Game

For LSU, this isn't just about advancing in a tournament. This is about continuing a legacy that has seen the Tigers win seven national championships and develop into one of college baseball's premier programs.

The 2023 championship run captivated Louisiana like few sporting events in recent memory. From Paul Skenes' dominance to Dylan Crews' Golden Spikes Award to that unforgettable 18-4 championship game victory over Florida, LSU proved that when the Tigers are at their best, nobody can match their combination of talent and heart.

Now, with Anderson drawing comparisons to Skenes and Jones providing the power that Crews once did, this team has the look of another special group.

What to Watch Saturday Night

Keys for LSU:

Anderson must continue his postseason excellence and attack the Arkansas lineup early in counts

Jones needs to provide the big swing potential that can change the game with one at-bat

The Tigers' deep pitching staff gives them bullpen advantages if the game stays close

Home run power could be decisive in the hitter-friendly confines of Charles Schwab Field

Keys for Arkansas:

Root must duplicate his dominant Super Regional performance against Tennessee

The Razorbacks' balanced lineup needs to solve Anderson's four-pitch mix

Arkansas ranks sixth nationally in slugging percentage (.558) and must capitalize on scoring chances

Their 5-0 tournament record shows they know how to win elimination-style games

The Verdict from the Experts

"This isn't a rebuild — it's a reload," wrote one national analyst about LSU's quick return to Omaha. "Gone are the faces of that 2023 squad, but the spirit remains."

College baseball insider Zack Nagy summed up the Tigers' mentality: "They're the most talented team in the country. There's no question about that," quoting Jay Johnson's assessment of Arkansas. "It's just a great opponent. Like, this whole entire season, if we were gonna get to where we wanted to go, there was no question in my mind whether we would play them or not."

Saturday Night Lights in Omaha

When the lights come on Saturday night in Omaha, two of college baseball's proudest programs will battle for the right to continue their championship dreams. Arkansas brings the metrics and the momentum. LSU brings the experience and the expectation.

But in a sport where one swing can change everything and one dominant pitching performance can silence any lineup, the Tigers have the tools to remind everyone why they're recent champions.

"If we were gonna get to where we wanted to go, there was no question in my mind whether we would play them or not," Johnson said of Arkansas.

The question isn't whether LSU belongs on this stage. The question is whether anyone can stop them from returning to championship glory for the second time in three years.

First pitch is 6 p.m. Central Time on ESPN. The winner plays Monday at 6 p.m. The loser faces elimination Monday at 1 p.m.

In Omaha, that's the difference between dreams and devastation.

