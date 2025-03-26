BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team saw their early lead erased in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, as No. 8 LSU erupted for nine runs in the first inning en route to a 17-4 victory at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

LSU (23-3) responded to Louisiana’s opening score with a relentless offensive attack in the bottom of the first, sending 13 batters to the plate. The inning was highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Cade Arrambide and Jared Jones, the latter delivering a grand slam to blow the game wide open.

Cajuns Strike First, But Can’t Contain LSU Bats

The Ragin’ Cajuns (11-15) got on the board first with an unearned run in the top of the first, taking a brief 1-0 lead. Owen Galt and Caleb Stelly both singled to set the table, and Jose Torres reached on an error that allowed the opening run to score.

However, Cajuns starter Andrew Herrmann struggled with command and didn’t make it out of the first inning. LSU’s first four hitters reached base, and by the time the dust settled, the Tigers had racked up nine runs on six hits and two walks. Herrmann was charged with eight earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning pitched.

Louisiana Offense Shows Life Midgame, but LSU Piles On

Despite the early deficit, Louisiana kept swinging. The Cajuns plated single runs in the second and fourth innings, including an RBI double from Sam Ardoin and a run-scoring single by Brooks Wright. Ardoin, Galt, and Stelly each posted two-hit nights as Louisiana tallied 10 total hits, but left nine runners on base, missing opportunities to close the gap.

After the first-inning burst, LSU continued to apply pressure with a run in the fourth, five in the fifth, and two more in the sixth. Arrambide finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Jones drove in five. The Tigers drew 12 walks in the game, keeping Louisiana’s bullpen on its heels throughout the night.

What’s Next for the Cajuns

Louisiana now turns its focus to Sun Belt Conference play, opening a nine-game homestand this weekend with a three-game series against James Madison. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field. All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM.

While the 17-4 loss to LSU was a tough pill to swallow, the Cajuns showed flashes of offensive life and continue to develop depth in the lineup. With conference play heating up, Louisiana will look to reset at home and climb the Sun Belt standings.