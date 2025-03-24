PROVIDENCE, R.I. (103.3 The GOAT) – The magical March run for “America’s Team” came to an end Saturday afternoon as the McNeese Cowboys fell to No. 4 seed Purdue, 76-62, in the Round of 32 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Despite a valiant second-half surge, the Cowboys couldn’t overcome a slow start and the Boilermakers’ size and shooting.

McNeese, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002, finishes the season 28-7, capping off one of the most remarkable years in program history that included a Southland Conference championship and an unforgettable first-round upset over No. 5 Clemson.

Slow Start, Strong Finish

The Cowboys struggled out of the gate, shooting just 31% in the first half while Purdue took control early behind a dominant effort from forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who posted 22 points and 15 rebounds. The Boilermakers led 38-20 at halftime, using their size advantage to control the paint and dominate the boards.

But McNeese didn’t go down quietly. Led by Sincere Parker (17 points) and Javohn Garcia (12 points), the Cowboys outscored Purdue 42-38 in the second half, shooting 57% from the field after the break. A 9-0 run midway through the second half, sparked by T’Johnn Brown’s driving layup, brought the crowd to life and cut the deficit to 18. The Cowboys kept clawing back, but every surge was met with a Purdue answer—often from deep.

Stat Sheet Breakdown

Sincere Parker : 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Javohn Garcia : 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting

T’Johnn Brown : 8 points off the bench in 14 strong minutes

McNeese shot 44.6% from the field, but just 38.5% from the free-throw line (5-of-13)

Purdue hit 11 threes and went 19-of-23 from the line , winning the FT battle 19-5

Rebounds: Purdue 41, McNeese 24

Points in the paint: McNeese 32, Purdue 24​

A Season to Remember

Though the run ends in the Round of 32, Head Coach Will Wade’s Cowboys turned heads nationally—not just for the Clemson upset, but for their fearless style, second-half grit, and defensive intensity. McNeese didn’t just play in March Madness—they belonged.

This season marks the Cowboys’ highest win total in decades, and with a deep, talented roster, the foundation is set for continued success in Lake Charles.

For McNeese fans, this wasn’t just a tournament run—it was a cultural moment. "America’s Team" showed the heart of South Louisiana basketball, and there's every reason to believe they'll be back on the national stage sooner than later.