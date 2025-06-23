BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-AM) - The newly crowned national championship LSU baseball team will be having a formal celebration this Wednesday night.

LSU Baseball Team Returns Home to Baton Rouge

The team will be returning to Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon around 2:15 pm. Team buses will arrive at Alex Box Stadium at 3:00 pm.

Fans are welcome to greet the team this afternoon.

Fans Invited to Welcome the Tigers at Alex Box Stadium

But the official National Championship celebration is taking place at 7:00 pm this Wednesday, June 25 at Alex Box Stadium.

These events are always special for the fans, players, coaches, and staff, so if you're a big LSU fan and can make it, you won't want to miss it.

LSU Clinches Eighth National Title with Win Over Coastal Carolina

Of course, the Tigers defeated Coastal Carolina in Game 2 of the series finals on Sunday, 5-3, to take the Championship Series.

This is the eighth title in LSU's illustrious baseball history and coach Jay Johnson's second national title win in three seasons.

Coach Jay Johnson Reflects on Historic Victory

“Unbelievable, I’m so proud right now,” said Johnson. “It’s not to be taken for granted being here two years ago. That (2023 championship) was special, greatest night of my life. This is equal, and maybe even tops in some ways.”

Championship Merchandise Available for Fans

Fans interested in purchasing 2025 national championship gear can go online here.

