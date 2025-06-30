MONROE, La. (KPEL-AM) - The starting punter and holder for the LSU Tigers last season is moving on, but staying in-state.

Peyton Todd Transfers from LSU to ULM for Final Season

Redshirt senior Peyton Todd is heading back to his home neck of the woods and has transferred to UL Monroe to play his last college season.

ULM Warhawks Athletics ULM Warhawks Athletics loading...

Todd, a native of West Monroe, went through spring practice with the Tigers, but is no longer listed on the roster.

LSU's New Punting Direction with Grant Chadwick

The writing was on the wall, though, as the Tigers brought in Middle Tennessee State University transfer Grant Chadwick, who is expected to be the starter this fall.

As a freshman for the Blue Raiders, Chadwich averaged 43.4 yards per punt, good enough for third in Conference USA. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

LSU also has redshirt sophomore Badger Hargett on the roster.

Tigers Looking to Improve After SEC-Worst Punting Average

The Tigers need to see improvement in their punting after finishing last in the SEC in 2024, averaging just 39.56 yards per punt.

The Tigers used two punters last season: Todd and Blake Ochsendorf. The latter exhausted his eligibility after transferring from Louisiana Tech to finish his collegiate career.

Todd, to his credit, was LSU's leading punter with 19 attempts for an average of 41.3 yards. He was also the holder for field goals; however, that unit struggled at times.

In 2021, Todd was the highest-rated punter in his high school class, according to 247Sports.

A Top Recruit with Academic Goals Beyond Football

Todd graduated in December from LSU with a degree in animal science and plans to attend veterinary school.