NATCHITOCHES, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — One of the most legendary figures in college football history is finally getting his due in the state where his dynasty-building career took root.

Former LSU head coach and seven-time national champion Nick Saban will be officially inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this June in Natchitoches.

Originally selected for the Hall’s 2020 class, Saban’s induction was delayed by the pandemic and calendar conflicts tied to NCAA recruiting. Now retired from coaching, Saban is clear to take his rightful place in Louisiana sports history—something many LSU fans might argue should’ve happened long ago.

“Coach Saban is one of the most impactful figures in Louisiana sports history,” said LSHOF Chairman Doug Ireland. “What he accomplished in Baton Rouge laid the foundation for everything LSU football has become since.”

Saban’s LSU Legacy Still Echoes Today

Saban took over a floundering LSU football program in 2000 and, within five seasons, had it on top of the college football world. His 2003 BCS national championship victory over Oklahoma in the Superdome restored LSU’s place among college football’s elite. Along the way, the Tigers also won two SEC Championships (2001, 2003) and three SEC West titles under his leadership.

His impact extended far beyond the trophy case. Saban’s tenure at LSU ushered in a new era of recruiting, discipline, and expectations that would shape not only the Tigers’ future but the trajectory of the entire Southeastern Conference. His coaching tree includes national championship-winning coaches like Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart, both of whom served under Saban in Baton Rouge.

Even after his departure to the NFL and eventual return to college football with Alabama, the fingerprints of Saban’s LSU tenure remain deeply embedded in Tiger lore.

A Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class Packed with Legends

Saban isn’t the only big name heading to Natchitoches this summer. He’s joined in the Class of 2025 by an impressive group of Louisiana legends, many of whom had direct connections to his LSU years. That includes:

Andrew Whitworth, the West Monroe High and LSU standout who anchored Saban’s 2003 national title team before a 16-year NFL career capped with a Super Bowl win.

Herb Vincent, LSU’s former communications chief under Saban, now a key figure at the SEC office.

Sportswriters Glenn Guilbeau and the late Ed Daniels, who extensively covered Saban’s rise and LSU’s return to dominance.

Also joining the class: WNBA All-Star Vickie Johnson, NBA standout Danny Granger, high school coaching icons Danny Broussard and Dale Weiner, and LSU gymnastics great April Burkholder. The full class of 12 will be honored during induction ceremonies from June 26-28.

Saban’s Louisiana Footprint, Cemented

Though Saban is already in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year, this Louisiana honor is particularly meaningful. It officially ties his legacy to a state where he not only won but changed the culture of a flagship football program.

Even after leaving LSU, his influence never really left Baton Rouge. From national titles to SEC power shifts, to the enduring intensity of the Alabama-LSU rivalry, Saban’s name remains one of the most significant in Louisiana sports.

And now, it will be etched in stone—literally and figuratively—in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Plan Your Visit

The Hall of Fame celebration will be held at the striking museum on Cane River Lake in downtown Natchitoches. The three-day event includes public receptions, a youth clinic, a riverfront concert, and the formal induction at the Natchitoches Events Center on June 28. More info is available at LaSportsHall.com.