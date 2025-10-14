(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Lafayette is ready to Paint the Town Red as it's time for homecoming. The festivities culminate on Saturday as the Ragin' Cajuns face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Kickoff time is scheduled for 4pm and televised on ESPN+. You can also listen to the game on 103.3 The Goat and Hot 107.9.

Tickets are available for the game at RaginCajuns.com along with other opportunities to enjoy the game day experience. Also available on the site are parking passes (while supplies last) and Tailgate spaces to purchase.

Homecoming game ticket prices start at $30 and can go as high as $110 for chair-back seats near the sidelines.

Tailgating & Parking Info

Parking passes for the homecoming game can also be purchased for $20 and can be found at the corner of West Congress and Cajundome Boulevard on the east side of Cajun Field.

Cajun field paid parking via ragincajuns.com loading...

Tailgate passes for the 2025 homecoming game can also be purchased starting at $100 for the area at the corner of West Congress and Bertrand Drive. RV Tailgate parking is also available (but limited availability) for $400 on Congress just north of the stadium.

Cajun Field tailgating availability map via ragincajuns.com loading...

There are also plenty of events leading up to the big game including the annual 'Paint the Town Red' decorating contest for businesses and schools, a 'Cajuns Got Talent' talent competition, 'Southern Strut' fashion show, the revealing of the Homecoming King and Queen, a Wear Red, Get Fed and Campus Cupboard donation drive, as well as the 2025 Ragin Cajun Homecoming Parade with this year's theme 'All Together Now: Cajun Country Homecoming 2025.

Parade Route & Theme

The parade starts at Blackham Coliseum and rolls down Cajundome Blvd and around the stadium leading to the alumni tailgate at Russo park.

Be sure to Wear Red, Be Early, Be Loud and Stay Late!