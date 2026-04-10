(LAFAYETTE, La) - The Cajuns wrap up the first half of their Sun Belt Conference schedule this weekend, and they could really use a big series. Louisiana is sitting at 4-8 in conference play after a rough stretch, they haven't won a series since taking two out of three from South Alabama last month. This weekend's opponent isn't an easy one, either. Southern Miss rolls in ranked 10th in the country with a 24-9 record, but there's no better scenario than a top-10 team coming to Lafayette. With the weather forecast pretty favorable, it should make for a perfect setting for Cajuns baseball.

Key Players For The Cajuns

If you're keeping an eye on one player this weekend, make it Lee Amedee. He's been the Cajuns' most consistent hitter all season, batting .345 with 19 RBI and a hit in each of his last 13 games. Rigoberto Hernandez is also swinging a hot bat after a three-hit game earlier this week, and freshmen Colt Brown and Noah Lewis have been solid contributors in the lineup as well.

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The Pitching Matchups

Freshman Sawyer Pruitt gets the ball Friday in the opener. He's been one of the more reliable pitchers in the rotation with a 2.72 ERA, so it's a good sign to have him going in a big game. Left-hander Andrew Herrmann takes the mound Saturday. Sunday's starter is still to be determined. Southern Miss will counter with left-hander Grayden Harris on Friday, he's 5-1 on the year. Saturday's game should feature right-hander Camden Sunstrom who's been equally sharp with a 2.77 ERA.

A Look at Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles aren't just ranked, they're legitimately dangerous. Kyle Morrison, a transfer from Sun Belt rival South Alabama, leads the team with a .358 average, 10 home runs and 31 RBI. Joey Urban and Davis Gillespie have combined for 17 home runs between them, so this is a lineup that can do some damage. Southern Miss is coming off back-to-back road wins last weekend and a midweek win over New Orleans, so they're playing with confidence heading into Lafayette.

Read More: Cajuns 2026 Baseball Schedule

Cajuns vs Golden Eagles Baseball Series Schedule

Friday, April 10 - 6:00 p.m. at Russo Park: Watch on ESPN+ and listen on KPEL 96.5

Saturday, April 11 - 2:00 p.m. at Russo Park: Watch on ESPN+ and listen on KPEL 96.5

Sunday, April 12 - 1:00 p.m. at Russo Park: Watch on ESPN+ and listenn on KPEL 96.5

Tickets available at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling (337) 482-4685.