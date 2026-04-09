CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Louisiana's Ragin Cajun- headed to Charlottesville on Wednesday night to take on 21st-ranked Virginia, a team with a 32–6 record, and honestly gave them a real fight. Louisiana fell behind early when Virginia scored a couple of runs in the first inning, but the Cajuns clawed back twice to tie things up. The problem was nine runners left on base, and Virginia had just enough to hang on for the 5-4 win. It's a tough loss, but not the kind of game where the Cajuns were outclassed, they actually out-hit Virginia 11 to 4 on the night.

Standout Players Of the Game

Mia Norwood had a perfect night at the plate, going 4-for-4. Cecilia Vasquez came through with the big hit of the game, a two-RBI single in the fourth that tied things up. Dayzja Williams added a triple in the sixth to help spark another rally. For Virginia, Jade Hylton hit the go-ahead home run in the fifth and Reagan Hickey drove in three runs total to make the difference.

Pitching Performances for Louisiana and Virginia

Bethaney Noble started things off and pitched four solid innings before Julianne Tipton came in to relieve her. Tipton took the loss on the night, giving up the key home run to Hylton. Virginia's Eden Bigham came in late and shut things down to pick up the win.

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Up Next For the Cajuns

The Cajuns are back home at Lamson Park for some exciting games coming up. First, they welcome in-state rival LSU on Tuesday, April 14 for a midweek matchup that's always one of the most fun games on the schedule. Then the following weekend, April 17–19, Coastal Carolina comes to Lafayette for a Sun Belt Conference series. There's plenty of home softball to look forward to between now and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament also hosted at Lamson Park.