(Lafayette, LA) - The Ragin Cajun softball team fell to James Madison 15–9 on Sunday in Harrisonburg, Virginia, wrapping up a tough road trip with a loss that hurt, but not before the Cajuns gave the crowd something to remember in the fifth inning.

3rd Inning Nightmare for the Cajuns

To be honest: the third inning was a nightmare. JMU put up nine runs in a single frame and turned what was a 4-1 Cajuns lead into a 10-4 deficit before most people knew what hit them. A Kylee Gleason triple, a Kendra Lewis two-run homer, and a couple of Cajun errors all piled on in a hurry. By the time the dust settled, it felt like the game might already be over.

Cajuns vs JMU: Blowout to Ballgame

With runners on base and the Cajuns trailing 13-4, Lily Knox stepped into the box and did what cleanup hitters dream about, she launched a grand slam to right center field, clearing the bases and suddenly making the scoreboard look a whole lot more interesting at 13-8.

Cecilia Vasquez followed with an RBI single to push the lead to nine, and just like that, a blowout turned into a ballgame again. The Cajuns finished with 10 hits on the afternoon, a number that could have meant something different with a little better luck in that third inning.

Cajun Highlights

Haley Hart was a bright spot all day, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBIs, and a stolen base. Natalie Johnson added an RBI single and Brooke Otto chipped in as well. The offense showed up, the pitching just had one really bad inning it couldn't come back from.

Julianne Tipton took the loss, falling to 4–4 on the season. The Cajuns drop to 22–21 overall and 5-10 in Sun Belt Conference play with the defeat.

Next for Cajuns Softball - Basin Bridge Matchup

The good news? The Cajuns are coming home. UL Lafayette hosts LSU on Tuesday night at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, and if this team needed a little extra motivation after a tough Sunday, playing the Tigers in front of the home crowd ought to do the trick. First pitch on Tuesday, April 14th will be at 6pm. Ticket information and more can be found at ragincajuns.com.