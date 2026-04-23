(Lafayette, LA) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team heads into the final home series of the regular season this weekend, and they'll need to bounce back after dropping a tough midweek road game an hour down the road in Lake Charles.

Cajuns vs Cowgirls Recap

Tuesday night in Lake Charles, McNeese took an early lead at Cowgirl Diamond and held on for a 4-3 win over the Cajuns, improving to 32-18 on the season while Louisiana fell to 25-23. It was a tight one. Haley Hart and Mia Liscano each recorded hits to lead off for the Cajuns, but Louisiana couldn't get the bats going enough to pull it out late.

Cajuns SBC Matchup vs Marshall

Now the Cajuns turn their attention to a big home series, and the opponent coming to town is no pushover. The Sun Belt Conference-leading Marshall Thundering Herd comes to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park sitting at 35-12 overall and 15-3 in conference play, holding a one-game lead in the SBC standings.

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Game Information for Cajuns vs Marshall Softball

First pitch for the weekend series:

Friday at 6:00 p.m.,

Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday at noon.

All three games stream on ESPN+ with radio coverage on 103.3 The GOAT and 1420 AM.

Promotions and Special Events this Weekend at Lamson Park

It's also a big weekend off the field. The series doubles as Strike Out a Stroke Weekend, with Saturday featuring Senior Day as well as 'Bats and Bugs' crawfish boil after the game, and Sunday serving as Kid's Day.

The Cajuns have been strong at Lamson Park all season, and with the Sun Belt Championship coming to Lafayette in May, every home game from here on out matters. Be sure to head out to Lamson Park and support your Cajuns.