$65 million renovation creates Louisiana's most modern college football venue with 30,000+ capacity

34 luxury suites, 40 loge boxes, and 524 club seats deliver a premium gameday experience

Complete west side transformation includes 70,000 square feet of enhanced fan amenities

Opening game scheduled August 30, 2025, against Rice to christen new era

The 19-month construction project by DLR Group, AQ Studios, and J.B. Mouton was completed on schedule

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Unveil Transformed Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium for 2025 Season

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — After 19 months of construction and a $65 million investment, Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium opens its doors for the 2025 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football season, marking the most significant transformation since the facility's 1971 inception.

What Acadiana Football Fans Need to Know

The completely reimagined west side delivers an elite gameday atmosphere that honors Louisiana's festive culture while providing modern amenities. The new facility features 34 suites, 40 loge boxes, 524 club seats, an indoor club, five new chairback sections in the lower west bowl, and enhanced amenities for all fans with a total capacity of over 30,000.

Premium Experience Meets Louisiana Tradition

"This project will elevate the game day experience for all patrons attending our football games, as well as for those groups from our community who rent the facility for special events," says UL Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard. The renovation maintains the venue's unique character—built in a natural bowl two feet below sea level—while adding sophisticated amenities that rival any college stadium in the region.

Enhanced Fan Experience Throughout

Every visitor benefits from 70,000 square feet in a completely reimagined space featuring improved sightlines, increased legroom, new ADA accommodations, enhanced restrooms, expanded concession offerings, and a revitalized concourse experience. The design by DLR Group and AQ Studios preserves the intimate atmosphere that makes Ragin' Cajuns football special while delivering first-class amenities.

Season Opener and Community Impact

Louisiana will kick off its 2025 season at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on August 30 when it entertains American Conference member Rice. The stadium represents more than athletic facilities—it's an economic catalyst for Acadiana, designed to attract students, create family memories, and support regional business growth while honoring generations of Ragin' Cajuns traditions.

Here's a first look at the inside of the stadium, where those who have access to private suites will be able to enjoy Ragin' Cajuns football on Saturday nights.