Single-Game Tickets Now On Sale for the 2025 Ragin’ Cajuns Football Season
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) – The 2025 Ragin’ Cajuns Football season is right around the corner, and single-game tickets for all six home games at the newly upgraded Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium are officially on sale.
Louisiana is coming off another stellar year — their fourth 10-win season in the last six years — and they’re ready to bring the heat again this season.
2025 Home Schedule at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium
The Cajuns open the season at home on August 30 against Rice, then host McNeese (Sept. 6), Marshall (Sept. 27), Southern Miss (Oct. 18), Texas State (Nov. 8), and ULM (Nov. 29) in what promises to be an electric home schedule.
Affordable Ticket Options for Every Fan
Single-game tickets start at just $25 and can be grabbed right now at RaginCajuns.com or through the Cajuns’ social channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).
New This Season: Single-Game Parking & Tailgating
This season, fans can also snag single-game parking on the athletic footprint for just $20 per game by clicking here.
Want to tailgate? Spots are available starting at $100 for an unforgettable gameday experience. Snag those here.
Season Tickets Still Available
Season tickets are still the best deal for die-hard fans and are available at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).
Stay Connected with the Cajuns
Stay plugged in with the Cajuns all season long by downloading the #GeauxCajuns App (on iOS and Android) and following @RaginCajunsFB on social media.
