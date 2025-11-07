LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — We've made it to the last week of the regular season, with Week 10 of high school football kicking off tonight.

There are several key games that could make or break both district standings and playoff brackets happening tonight. Teurlings Catholic High School hits the road to cap off a strong season against Northside High School. (listen live here). Meanwhile, the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles (listen live here) are on the road, visiting Westminster Christian Lafayette to wrap up their district play.

There was plenty of exciting Thursday night action as several local teams concluded their regular season. The Comeaux High Spartans traveled to Westgate, but fell 42-7 in their regular season closer. Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Pioneers picked up a 34-20 win over Welsh.

Catholic-Point Coupee rolled into Opelousas and picked up a 45-14 win over the Opelousas Catholic Vikings, while the St. Edmund Bluejays traveled to Westminster Christian but fell 37-22.

Coming up in other action around the area tonight, a big in-parish meeting between district rivals Carencro and Acadiana, while Lafayette's Mighty Lions are on the road in Sulphur to take on the Golden Tors.

The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are at home against Lafayette Renaissance Charter, hoping to seal the season with a decisive district win. Plus, the St. Thomas More Cougars play host to North Vermilion's Patriots to wrap up their district season as well.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night. And be ready for early next week when playoff brackets get announced as well.