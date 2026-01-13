LAFAYETTE, La - (103.3 The GOAT) - Spring will be here before you know it, and Cajuns athletics programs are getting ready. Every year softball fans get the opportunity to to be up close with the returning players and new faces of Ragin' Cajun's Softball. The Top 25-ranked and four-time defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team will welcome fans back to the ballpark for its annual Fan Day event on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Fan Day will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, giving fans an early look at the Cajuns ahead of the upcoming season. Admission is free and open to the public, and normal game day procedures will be in place, including the athletic department’s Clear Bag Policy.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. with an autograph session featuring members of the Ragin’ Cajuns roster. The signing will take place on the lower-level concourse of the main grandstand near the third base dugout. Fans attending Fan Day will also have the chance to pick up a free 2026 season poster, while supplies last.

Fans will then get a preview of the team on the field during an intra-squad scrimmage, scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the scrimmage.

Fan Day Schedule

11:00–11:30 a.m. - Autograph session and poster distribution

11:40 a.m.–12:20 p.m. - Team warm-ups

12:20 p.m. - Player introductions and National Anthem

12:30–3:00 p.m. - Intrasquad scrimmage

Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Day offers fans a relaxed, family-friendly opportunity to connect with one of the most successful programs in the Sun Belt and build excitement for the 2026 season. Side note: the extended forecast is calling for some great softball weather.