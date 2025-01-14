Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Fan Day 2025: Know Before You Go

Hey Ragin’ Cajuns fans, mark your calendars for Saturday, January 25th. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team, along with head coach Alyson Habetz and her staff, are rolling out the red carpet for you at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. It’s Fan Day, and you are invited to attend and get a look at the new team for 2025. This family-friendly event kicks off at 12:00 p.m., and guess what? It’s completely free and open to everyone. Just remember that normal gameday rules, like the Clear Bag Policy, will apply.

Ragin' Cajuns Softball Fan Day Events:

12:00-1:00 p.m. : Meet the team and snag autographs from the players on the lower concourse. Plus, grab your free 2025 season poster while you’re at it!

: Meet the team and snag autographs from the players on the lower concourse. Plus, grab your free 2025 season poster while you’re at it! 1:00-1:30 p.m. : Watch the team warm up and get hyped for what’s next.

: Watch the team warm up and get hyped for what’s next. 1:30 p.m. : Player introductions and the National Anthem kick things off.

: Player introductions and the National Anthem kick things off. 1:40-3:40 p.m.: The spotlight is on with an exciting intrasquad scrimmage—your first look at the 2025 squad in action!

If you’re looking to get even more involved, the Centerfield Club will have a table where you can learn about membership.

Where to Park

Parking is super convenient, with spaces available at Bourgeois Hall and the Cajun Field general parking area. Heads up: concessions will be available, but they’re cashless, so make sure to bring your card or mobile payment.

Fan Day to Kick off Spring 2025 Season

And here’s something to get you even more excited—the 2025 season officially begins next month. The Ragin’ Cajuns will host the 39th Annual Louisiana Classics from February 6-9, starting with a matchup against Seton Hall at 6:00 p.m. on opening night.

This isn’t just Fan Day; it’s the perfect way to kick off the Alyson Habetz era and show your Ragin’ Cajuns pride. See you there!