LAFAYETTE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - Ragin’ Cajuns softball is back at home this weekend as Louisiana hosts the Ragin Cajuns Invitational 2026 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. After a strong opening weekend at the Louisiana Classic, the Cajuns now shift focus to another key early-season test in front of the home crowd.

Cajuns Build Momentum at the Louisiana Classic

Louisiana opened the 2026 season at the 40th Annual Louisiana Classic, showing plenty of offensive punch and resilience. The Cajuns picked up a 6-3 win over Tulsa, followed by an 8-7 victory against Jacksonville State, and closed the weekend with a 10-5 win over North Texas.

While a rematch loss to Jacksonville State rounded out the weekend, the overall performance offered encouraging signs, especially at the plate, as Louisiana continues to settle into the early part of the season. The Cajuns are already starting off the season pacing to shatter the home run total from last year.

Ragin Cajuns Invitational 2026 – Full Tournament Schedule

All games played at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

Thursday, Feb. 12

McNeese State vs. Ole Miss - 3:00 p.m.

Ole Miss vs. McNeese - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Ole Miss - 11:00 a.m.

Ole Miss vs Louisiana - 1:30 p.m.

- 1:30 p.m. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi vs Louisiana- 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi - 11:00 a.m.

Ole Miss vs Louisiana - 1:30 p.m.

- 1:30 p.m. Prairie View A&M vs Louisiana - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Prairie View A&M- 10:30 a.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Louisiana – 1:00 p.m.

Ragin Cajun Invitational Tickets & Fan Info

Tickets are available online or at the Lamson Park ticket booth. Pricing includes both bleacher back and general admission options, and Louisiana students can claim tickets online while supplies last.

Lamson Park also follows a clear bag policy, so make sure your bag meets guidelines to move through entry smoothly.

Weather Forecast for Tournament Weekend

According to KATC, the forecast for the weekend includes chances of rain throughout the tournament, but the biggest chance of potentially game-disrupting weather appears to be Saturday.

Why This Weekend Matters for Louisiana Softball

This tournament gives the Cajuns a chance to defend home turf while continuing to fine-tune pitching rotations, lineup combinations, and late-game execution before Sun Belt Conference play ramps up. With a combination of experienced players and young talent, the Invitational serves as an important measuring stick early in the season.