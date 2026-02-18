LAFAYETTE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball is back at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park this weekend, opening a stretch of nine consecutive home games with a three-game series against Big Ten foe Maryland Terrapins baseball.

Weekend Schedule at The Tigue

Friday (Feb. 20) – 6 p.m.

Saturday (Feb. 21) – 2 p.m.

Sunday (Feb. 22) – 1 p.m.

How to Watch/Listen

Watch: Friday’s opener and Sunday’s finale will be televised on ESPN+, with Dan McDonald (play-by-play) and Brennan Breaux (color) on the call.

Listen: You can also catch all three games locally on KPEL-FM (96.5) or stream worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Cajuns Riding Momentum After Rice Shutout

Louisiana (2-2) comes home after a solid 3-0 shutout win at Rice on Tuesday. Sawyer Pruitt got his first win, throwing 4 innings, and five relievers combined to limit Rice to just five hits. And early in the season, that's the kind of play that helps build momentum.

Now the focus shifts to a second straight Big Ten opponent. The Cajuns took two of three from Nebraska last season and also grabbed two of three from Maryland back in 2019. So yes, there’s a little history here.

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday

Ty Roman (0-1, 3.60 ERA) – Louisiana

Lance Williams (1-0, 1.80 ERA) – Maryland

Saturday

Andrew Herrmann (0-0, 3.60 ERA) – Louisiana

Nic Morlang (0-1, 3.00 ERA) – Maryland

Sunday

JR Tollett (1-0, 9.00 ERA) – Louisiana

Jake Yeager (0-0, 2.25 ERA) – Maryland

Maryland bats have been active recently. The Terps season began by taking two of three at UNC Wilmington and then crushed Georgetown 16-3 in their home opener. They racked up 14 hits in that one including seven for extra bases. The Cajuns’ pitching staff is going to be tested.

Why This Weekend Matters

Early-season non-conference series like this are momentum builders. A Big Ten opponent at home at The Tigue? That’s opportunity knocking. This is also the start of a nine-game home stand. Get hot now, defend your home turf, and suddenly that 2-2 start feels like ancient history.

Tickets & How to Follow

Single-game and season tickets are available through RaginCajuns.com or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL. You can also stay plugged in through the #GeauxCajuns app and by following Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball on social media.