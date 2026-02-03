LAFAYETTE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park is getting ready for the return of Ragin' Cajuns Softball for the 2026 season. Less than a year ago, the Cajuns wrapped up the regular season 29-25, facing some tough non-conference opponents and finishing 3rd in the Sun Belt Conference. After losing to Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt tournament, they're looking for a fresh start in 2026.

Cajuns Softball Changes in 2026

During the off-season, the Cajuns made some adjustments in personnel including the addition of Kyle Brady as pitching coach to help bolster defensive play for the Cajuns. Some key portal transfers include Julianne Tipton (P) from Arizona State, Madison Manning (IF) from LSU and Kennedy Marceaux (IF) from Alabama, born and raised in Kaplan.

Get our free mobile app

At the recent Fan Day event on February 1, 2026, fans were able to check out the new Dodgers-inspired white uniforms with CAJUNS in block letters on the front along with jersey number in black. The back features a fleur-de-lis along with the player's number. During the event, fans were able to observe lighting crews changing out the existing stadium lighting for new LED lamps to help visibility and improve visuals for televised night games.

Read More: Coach Habetz Discusses Team Changes for 2026

The 40th Annual Louisiana Classic is set for Friday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette. This early-season tournament brings together four competitive Division I programs, and it’s a great way to see the Cajuns in action all before Sun Belt play gets underway.

Who’s Playing in the Louisiana Classic?

Joining Louisiana this weekend are:

Jacksonville State

Tulsa

North Texas

These teams will mix it up with the Cajuns in a three-day slate packed with quality softball action.

40th Louisiana Classic Full Tournament Schedule

The Cajuns will play 4 games this weekend, with two games against Jacksonville State, and one for Tulsa and North Texas. Here’s how the weekend shapes up:

Friday, Feb. 6

1:00 p.m. — Jacksonville State vs. Tulsa

3:30 p.m. — Tulsa vs. Louisiana

6:00 p.m. — Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Saturday, Feb. 7

1:00 p.m. — North Texas vs. Jacksonville State

3:30 p.m. — North Texas vs. Louisiana

6:00 p.m. — Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Sunday, Feb. 8

10:00 a.m. — Tulsa vs. Jacksonville State

This lineup gives Cajuns fans plenty of opportunities to catch multiple games over the weekend, whether you swing by Friday afternoon or head out for action on Saturday.

Louisiana Classic Tickets & Fan Info

Tickets are available online or at the Lamson Park ticket booth. Pricing includes both bleacher back and general admission options, and Louisiana students can claim tickets online while supplies last.

Lamson Park also follows a clear bag policy, so make sure your bag meets guidelines to move through entry smoothly.