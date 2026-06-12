LAFAYETTE, La. — Lee Amedee came to Omaha as a baseball player. He left with something bigger. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns senior was named the national winner of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy on Friday, ahead of the opening of the 2026 College World Series, becoming only the second player from a Louisiana school to win the award since it was created in 2025.

Amedee, a Gonzales native and former St. Amant High standout, was chosen from nine finalists by a vote of NCBWA board members, college baseball coaches, and national media members.

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What the Tony Gwynn Award Recognizes

The Gwynn Trophy honors collegiate baseball players who are active in their communities, represent their programs with integrity, and excel both in the classroom and on the field. It carries the name of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, an eight-time batting champion who was as well known for his philanthropy as his swing. Gwynn passed away in 2014 after a long battle with cancer, and the award keeps that legacy in front of a new generation.

“It means the world to me to receive the Tony Gwynn Community Award,” Amedee said. “I’m honored to represent the University of Louisiana and the Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball program with this award. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and family for making me the man I am today.”

Over 1,000 Hours of Service Across Acadiana

The number that stands out most on Amedee’s resume has nothing to do with batting average. Over four years at UL, he logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours across Acadiana, a figure that reflects something deliberate rather than incidental.

He spent four consecutive years coaching with Lafayette Little League and four years visiting cancer patients at Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Hospital, including delivering Halloween snacks to children in treatment. He worked with Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church and Bayou Church on cleanup and outreach efforts, volunteered at local fire stations, and participated in the Tony Robichaux Prayer Breakfast fundraiser supporting construction at Our Lady of Wisdom.

Ragin' Cajuns via Twitter Ragin' Cajuns via Twitter

His reach extended into classrooms, too. Amedee spent time reading with first-grade students at St. Cecilia Catholic School and helped new students during move-in day on the UL campus each of his four years. He assisted with youth baseball and special-needs clinics at Youngsville Sports Complex, organized clinics for underserved children in Church Point, and participated in a 5K raising awareness for Usher syndrome.

The list keeps going. He helped decorate Hospice of Acadiana for Christmas, assisted with exhibit relocation at the UL Dinosaur Museum, and put in four years at Lafayette’s Downtown Alive events. For the past two years, he has shown up regularly at youth soccer, softball, and baseball games across the region to support local families in the stands.

“Lee Amedee embodies everything the Tony Gwynn Community Award represents — selfless service, leadership and an unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others,” said Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs. “This honor is a testament not only to the impact he has made on the baseball field, but to the countless hours he has dedicated to serving the Lafayette community and representing both the University of Louisiana and Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball with integrity, humility and compassion. We couldn’t be more proud of Lee and the example he sets for everyone around him.”

How He Performed Between the Lines

The award did not come at the expense of production. Amedee played in all 66 games this season with 65 starts, hitting .300 with 47 runs, 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and a team-high 54 RBI. He was named to the 2026 Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team and earned a spot on the 2024 NCAA College Station Regional All-Tournament Team.

He also graduated from UL this past spring with a 3.13 GPA in business management, a two-time member of the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Amedee joins catcher Jose Torres, a 2025 finalist for the same award, as UL athletes to reach the final nine in the trophy’s brief history. Two years in, Louisiana is already leaving its mark on it.

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