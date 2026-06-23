(LAFAYETTE, La) - Louisiana Athletics dropped its 2026 football promotional schedule on Tuesday, and there's something for just about everybody at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium this fall. Six themed game days, from the season opener all the way to Senior Day, built around the traditions, families and student-athletes that make Saturdays in Lafayette feel like Saturdays in Lafayette.

It all kicks off Sept. 5 with the annual Herbert Heymann Classic when the Cajuns welcome Lamar to town for the home opener. From there the celebrations keep rolling.

Honoring the 1976 Ragin' Cajuns

Two weeks later, on Sept. 19, the program throws it back for Gridiron Alumni Day against UAB. Former players come home for this one, and it doubles as the 50th anniversary of the 1976 team that went 9-2 under head coach Augie Tammariello. That's a heck of a milestone, and a good excuse to honor some of the names that helped build this program into what it is.

Read More: Cajuns Kickoff Times for 2026 Season

Homecoming lands Oct. 3 against Arkansas State, always one of the biggest weekends on the calendar. Family Weekend follows on Oct. 17 when Troy comes to Lafayette.

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Then November gets meaningful. Louisiana Salutes on Nov. 7 against South Alabama honors military members, veterans and first responders for their service and sacrifice. The home schedule wraps Nov. 21 with Senior Day against Coastal Carolina, the last chance to send this group of Cajuns off the right way at Cajun Field.

The Full 2026 Promotional Schedule

Sept. 5 - Herbert Heymann Classic vs. Lamar

Sept. 19 - Gridiron Alumni Day vs. UAB

Oct. 3 - Homecoming vs. Arkansas State

Oct. 17 - Family Weekend vs. Troy

Nov. 7 - Louisiana Salutes vs. South Alabama

Nov. 21 - Senior Day vs. Coastal Carolina

2026 Season Ticket Info

Want to catch all of it from the same seats? Season tickets for the 2026 Louisiana Football season start at just $100, which is tough to beat for a full fall of Cajun football. Now's the time to lock yours in before the season sneaks up on us.