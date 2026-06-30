Former Texas Tech Infielder Angelyna Conde Commits to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball
LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball program has added another player via the transfer portal as former Texas Tech infielder Angelyna Conde has committed to playing in Lafayette next season.
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Conde is the second addition this offseason from the portal joining former South Carolina pitcher K.G. Favors, who recently committed to the Cajuns.
Angelyna Conde's Freshman Season at Texas Tech
Conde joins the Cajuns after spending the 2026 season with former UL head coach Gerry Glasco and the Texas Tech Raiders. The freshman saw limited playing time. She appeared in three games and scored one run and drew a walk in two plate appearances.
She will still have four years to play in Lafayette due to the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model.
Conde's High School Career at La Mirada High School
Before beginning her collegiate career, Conde was a four-year letter winner at La Mirada High School in La Mirada, California. In 109 high school games, she recorded 110 hits including 20 doubles, 19 home runs, and 88 RBI. She finished high school with a .324 average and a .556 slugging percentage.
Cajuns Softball's Offseason Roster Turnover: Five Players Lost to the Transfer Portal
Louisiana head coach Alyson Habetz likely has more work to do this offseason. The team lost five players to the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season: Natalie Johnson, Julianne Tipton, Miki Watts (ULM), Lillian Soto, and Gabbie Stutes.
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Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells