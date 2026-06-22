Lafayette native and former UFC star Dustin Poirier was arrested on Sunday evening in Georgia for alleged public drunkenness.

According to online records, the 37-year-old was booked on Sunday, June 21, at 10:14 p.m. local time by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

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What Led to Dustin Poirier's Arrest in Georgia

As far as what led to the arrest, former UFC star Ben Askren gave some insight on social media, indicating Poirier was arrested after drinking too much at an airport. The video Askren shared below shows Poirier play-wrestling another man at a bar.

Poirier's Response: 'Love You All. I'm Working on Myself.'

Poirier did make a post on his Instagram story on Monday, addressing the situation. He wrote, "Love you all. I'm working on myself."

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You may recall last November when Poirier revealed he was on the path to sobriety when he said the following in a post: "Been soul searching, I'm making some changes. Blessings on the journey."

Dustin Poirier's Journey: Good Fight Foundation and Sobriety

Poirier, as many in Acadiana know, has been a model citizen during and after his MMA career ended last July. He has been praised for his charity work inside and outside the cage. His The Good Fight Foundation has raised and distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of school supplies, food, and other goods to needy community members.

He has also remained active with UFC, making regular appearances during major fights on Paramount+.