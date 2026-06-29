(LAFAYETTE, La) - The people who tell the Ragin' Cajuns' story all year just got told they're among the best in Louisiana at doing it. The Louisiana athletic department hauled in nine awards, including three first-place finishes, at the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's annual communications contest, announced Sunday to close out the LSWA's Hall of Fame Weekend.

These are the broadcasts, photos, graphics, and stories Cajun fans live on from first pitch to final whistle, so it's good to see the folks behind them get their due. Having worked directly with more than a few of the award recipients, I can confirm that their hard work paid off in terms of accolades received. Here's how the haul broke down.

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A 1-2 Finish on the TV Broadcast

Louisiana went first and second in the Best Live TV Event category from the 2025 season. The top spot went to the broadcast team of Dan McDonald and Brennan Breaux for their Ragin' Cajuns baseball call against Dallas Baptist. The judges loved it, praising a professional, entertaining broadcast that kept them locked in even through a long replay review, with sharp analysis and clear play-by-play the whole way.

Right behind them in second was Dawson Eiserloh and Brennan Breaux for the UL-Nicholls baseball broadcast. Both crews work under Assistant Director of Athletics for Broadcast Operations Joel Billeaud and sports producer Blaise Breaux.

Photo by Robinson Recalde on Unsplash grey microphone on brown wooden stand

First and Third in College Graphics

Assistant Director of Creative Services JerMichael White brought home two awards in Best College Graphics. His first-place piece spotlighted Ragin' Cajuns baseball first baseman Lee Amedee and his flawless season in the field, with the judges calling it a clean, simple post built around some eye-popping stats. White also took third for his graphic on men's basketball newcomer Isaiah Wilks earning Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

A Game-Winner Frozen in Time

Ben Massey grabbed second place in College Photography for one of the shots of the season: quarterback Lunch Winfield crossing the goal line for the winning touchdown in Louisiana's wild 54-51 double-overtime comeback over Marshall. If you watched that one, you remember the feeling. Massey caught it.

Photo by ShareGrid on Unsplash black DSLR camera

Three in the Writing Room

The Cajuns also picked up three writing awards. Dan McDonald took second in Division IV for his story on UL men's golfer Malan Potgieter at the NCAA tournament and his run of 91 straight holes without a bogey. Director of Athletics Communications Matt Sullivan added a third-place finish in the same division for his piece on Potgieter's school-record pace at the Trinity Forest Invitational. And Associate Director of Athletics Communications Matt Hebert earned third in Division III for his game story on UL softball knocking off a nationally ranked Ole Miss.

Read More: Cajuns 2026 Football Promotional Calendar

Top Game Notes for the Bowl Game

Matt Sullivan landed the program's third first-place finish with a tie for the top spot in Division V (Game Notes) for his package on Louisiana football's trip to the 68 Ventures Bowl. The judges singled it out for cutting the filler, noting that too many game notes get stuffed with weeks-old info, while this one stuck to what actually mattered and was an easier read for it.

Nine awards, three of them gold. Not a bad day for the crew that keeps Cajun Nation in the loop.