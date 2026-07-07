(YOUNGSVILLE, LA) - Youngsville is about to welcome the world. The 2026 PONY Mustang World Series rolls into the Youngsville Sports Complex from July 24 through 27, bringing some of the best 9 and 10-year-old baseball teams from across the country and around the globe to Acadiana for a long weekend of championship baseball.

Teams are already qualifying, and the international field is set to bring players from Mexico, China, and the Caribbean right here to Youngsville. If you love youth sports, or you just want to catch some genuinely fun baseball this summer, this one belongs on the calendar.

When and Where Is the 2026 Mustang World Series?

The tournament runs Friday, July 24 through Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Youngsville Sports Complex in Youngsville. It's the same host site that has welcomed the event in recent years, and the complex is built for exactly this kind of multi-field, multi-day tournament.

The Teams Coming to Youngsville

This is a true World Series, and the field reflects it. Several zone champions have already punched their tickets to Youngsville:

Mexico Zone Champions: Los Mochis, Mexico

Asia Pacific Zone Champions: Chongqing, China

Caribbean Zone Champions: Bonaire

Host Team: Youngsville Boys Mustang American Team

The West, North, East, and South Zone champions are still to be announced, so the bracket will keep filling in as those regional tournaments wrap up. Once those spots are set, the full field will be locked for the run to a national title.

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What Is the PONY Mustang World Series?

PONY Baseball splits its divisions by age, and the Mustang division is for players who are 9 and 10 years old. The World Series is the top of the mountain for that age group. Teams earn their spot by winning through their local leagues and regional zone tournaments, then advance to Youngsville to compete for the championship. So the kids taking the field here, from Los Mochis to Chongqing to right down the road in Youngsville, have already won a lot of baseball just to get to the tournament.

What to Expect During the Week

Expect a full slate of games across the complex, an opening ceremony to kick things off, and the kind of atmosphere that comes with teams and families traveling in from all over the world. If you can't make it out to every game, the tournament posts live scores and updates through GameChanger, and the full bracket is available on the official site so you can follow along and see who's advancing.

Admission, Parking, and Fan Info

Before you head out, check the tournament's Fan Info section for the details that matter day-of: parking and directions, and nearby area attractions if you're making a whole outing of it. Those pages are the best source for current admission and parking specifics, since they can change year to year. Admission to the event is free.

A Big Week for Youngsville and Acadiana

Beyond the baseball, this is a real boost for the area. A World Series like this brings in teams, coaches, and families from across the country and around the world who fill local hotels, restaurants, and shops for the better part of a week. It's good for Youngsville, good for the businesses around the complex, and a great showcase for Acadiana hospitality in front of visitors from as far away as China. And you can bet the Youngsville host team would love a big hometown crowd behind them. If you're in the Acadiana area, swing by, grab a spot in the stands, and give these kids a crowd worth playing in front of.