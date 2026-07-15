(NEW ORLEANS, LA) - Ragin' Cajuns football is front and center in New Orleans this week, and Thursday's the day fans need to circle. Head coach Michael Desormeaux, quarterback Lunch Winfield and offensive tackle George Jackson will hit the main stage at 10:30 a.m. during the final day of 2026 Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District.

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Cajuns Sun Belt Media Day on Thursday

It's a full day for the Cajuns contingent. Things kick off early with local and Sun Belt media interviews starting at 7:20 a.m., then the main stage appearance at 10:30, and the crew wraps things up with a 2 p.m. session at the Sun Belt Conference Studios inside the Superdome alongside host Matt Stewart and Rocky Boiman.Here's how to watch:

How to Watch The Cajuns During Sun Belt Media Days

Thursday, July 16th, 2026

10:30 a.m. – Desormeaux, Winfield and Jackson on the main stage, streaming on ESPN+

2 p.m. – Louisiana at the Sun Belt Conference Studios with Matt Stewart and Rocky Boiman, also on ESPN+

Coverage of the main stage appearance actually starts at 10 a.m. on ESPN+, so get logged in a few minutes early if you don't want to miss anything.

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This is the first real look at where Desormeaux's program stands heading into year two at the helm, and having Winfield up there under center tells you a lot about how the coaching staff feels about the quarterback room right now. Jackson anchoring the tackle spot gives some insight into how they're building things up front too.

Read More: Cajuns 2026 Home Football Promotional Schedule

Fall camp is closing in fast. The Cajuns officially report on August 4, and the season opener is set for September 5 against Lamar in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. That gives Acadiana about seven weeks to get fired up before real football's back.