(HOUSTON, Tx) - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball is going back to one of the biggest early-season stages in the country. Tournament organizers announced Thursday that the Cajuns have been selected for the 2027 BRUCE BOLT College Classic, set for March 5 through 7 at Daikin Park in Houston.

Get our free mobile app

This is the 27th year for the event, which benefits the Astros Foundation and runs out of the Astros' home ballpark. Louisiana lands in a strong six-team field alongside Houston, Louisville, Texas A&M, UConn and Utah. Three days, nine games, and a chance to measure up against good competition before conference play heats up.

Google Maps Google Maps

Sixth Trip to the Classic for Louisiana

The Cajuns are no strangers to this one. The 2027 tournament marks their sixth appearance and their first since 2024. They also made the trip in 2002, 2003, 2016 and 2018, so there's some history here for the program.

The Cajuns' Three Matchups

Louisiana gets going on Friday, March 5, with a 3:05 p.m. opener against Utah. They're back at it Saturday night, March 6, with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against Texas A&M, then they close out the weekend Sunday, March 7, against UConn at 2:05 p.m.

Full 2027 Bruce Bolt College Classic Schedule

Here's the tentative schedule for the whole field. It's subject to change, and the home team is listed second.

Friday, March 5

UConn vs. Houston, 11:05 a.m.

Utah vs. LOUISIANA, 3:05 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Utah vs. UConn, 11:05 a.m.

Louisville vs. Houston, 3:05 p.m.

LOUISIANA vs. Texas A&M, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Louisville vs. Utah, 10:05 a.m.

UConn vs. LOUISIANA, 2:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Texas A&M, 6:05 p.m.

Coming Off a 41-Win Season

The Cajuns roll into 2027 feeling good about where the program's at. The 2026 club went 41-25 and earned the program's 20th NCAA Regional appearance, then pushed all the way to the regional final for the second time in three years. That's the kind of run that makes a trip to Houston something to circle on the calendar.

Read More: Cajuns 2026-2027 Home Football Schedule

Tickets and the Rest of the Schedule

Single-day tickets and three-day tournament packages for the 2027 Classic will go on sale at a later date. The rest of Louisiana's 2027 schedule is still to come, and we'll have it for you here once it drops.