(LAFAYETTE, LA) - The Ragin' Cajuns are getting plenty of respect heading into the 2026 season. Louisiana placed 11 players on Phil Steele's 2026 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team, and the national publication also picked the Cajuns to win their division. Here's who made the list and what it means for the season ahead.

Two Cajuns Land on the First Team

Wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. and cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. led the way with first-team honors. Sampson was one of just three receivers named to the first team, and Gordon earned his spot at cornerback, so the Cajuns are recognized on both sides of the ball among the league's best.

Six More Make the Second Team

Louisiana loaded up the second team with six selections. Quarterback Lunch Winfield, center Cooper Fordham, offensive tackle George Jackson, defensive tackle Fitzgerald West Jr., safety Maurion Eleam, and punt returner Ja'Corian Norris all earned second-team nods. That's a good mix of offense, defense, and special teams, and it tells you this roster has real depth.

Read More: Ragin Cajuns 2026 Football Schedule Released

Three Cajuns Round Out the Fourth Team

Tight end Caden Jensen headlined the fourth-team picks and was joined by running back Darrell Smith and offensive tackle Zay Alexander.

Louisiana Picked to Win the Sun Belt West

Maybe the biggest vote of confidence: Phil Steele projected Louisiana to finish first in the newly formed Sun Belt West Division. Troy was picked second, followed by Arkansas State, newcomer Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, ULM, and Southern Miss. Over in the East, James Madison is the preseason favorite, ahead of Old Dominion, Marshall, App State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, and Georgia State.

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When the Cajuns Kick Off in 2026

Louisiana opens its 125th season of football on Sept. 5, hosting Lamar in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. The Cajuns also host UAB on Sept. 19 in nonconference play, then welcome Arkansas State for Homecoming on Oct. 3, Troy on Oct. 17, South Alabama on Nov. 7, and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21 for Sun Belt games.

Eleven preseason selections and a division title projection. The expectations are set. Now it's on the Cajuns to go live up to them.