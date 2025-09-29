(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns football team, fresh off their overtime victory against Marshall are looking to build a winning streak as they enjoy a bye week before facing off against James Madison University.

Cajuns’ Stunning Comeback vs. Marshall

The game versus Marshall was broadcast on ESPN+ and featured plenty of excitement as the Cajuns erased a 17-point deficit in the second half to tie the game with :16 seconds left in regulation.

In OT, Marshall and the Cajuns traded touchdowns before Marshall scored a field goal on the next possession. The Cajuns walked off the game with a QB keeper. KATC has a great recap of the win over Marshall.

If you stayed to the end of the game, you were one of the lucky few who got to watch the comeback in its entirety, or else you listened on 103.3 The Goat or even watched on ESPN+. As the JMU game will be played in Harrisonburg, VA on October 11th, you probably won't be making the trip, but fortunately you'll still be able to watch the Cajuns. Maybe it was because of the exciting finish to the Marshall game, but regardless, the Cajuns/JMU game has been elevated to an 11am broadcast on ESPN2. This will mark the first-eve meeting between Louisiana and JMU.

This will be one of two scheduled appearances on a broadcast ESPN network, the other being the Cajuns against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday, November 20th on ESPN.

Upcoming Cajuns Home Games

The next Cajuns home games include the following:

10/18 - Cajuns vs Southern Miss

11/08 - Cajuns vs Texas State

11/29 - Cajuns vs ULM

You can purchase individual tickets for Cajuns home games through RaginCajuns.com for as low as $25. Parking is also available on a single-game basis for just $20 per game or tailgating spots for $100.

All Cajuns games can be heard on 103.3 The Goat/AM1420 as well as Hot 107.9 radio stations.