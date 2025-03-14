Virtual Sneak Peek of Renovated Cajun Field in Lafayette

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - With the excitement building surrounding the renovations to Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, Cajuns football fans are looking forward to seeing what the future stadium will look like. We even got a small preview when EA Sports College Football 2025 video game was released. Players to to have a look at the stadium from field level thanks to the renderings in the game.

Now that the renovations are closer to completion, fans now have another opportunity to see just what they'll see inside the stadium with a 3D Seat Model. This technology will allow you to get a preview of what you'll see when you pick your seat.

You start by hovering over the general region on the interactive map. This will give you the information regarding the section and seat you

Then you can click on individual sections and seats, at which point you'll be presented a view of the stadium from that seat.

Along with the rendered perspective, you'll get ticket price information as well as contact information regarding ordering your tickets. Now you can find out exactly what you see before you even step foot inside the newly-renovated stadium.

The season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of games to enjoy at the newly renovated Cajun Field. Here's the 2025 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football schedule:

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – vs. Rice (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium)

– vs. Rice (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium) Sept. 6 – vs. McNeese (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium)

– vs. McNeese (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium) Sept. 13 – at Missouri

– at Missouri Sept. 20 – at Eastern Michigan

– at Eastern Michigan Sept. 27 – vs. Marshall (Sun Belt Conference opener)

– vs. Marshall (Sun Belt Conference opener) Oct. 11 – at James Madison (First-ever matchup)

– at James Madison (First-ever matchup) Oct. 18 – vs. Southern Miss

– vs. Southern Miss Oct. 25 – at Troy

– at Troy Nov. 1 – at South Alabama

– at South Alabama Nov. 8 – vs. Texas State

– vs. Texas State Nov. 20 (Thursday) – at Arkansas State (Lone midweek game)

(Thursday) – at Arkansas State (Lone midweek game) Nov. 29 – vs. ULM (Regular season finale)

