LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - As the Louisiana high school playoffs heat up, several Acadiana-area teams are making their mark in the quarterfinals.

From undefeated powerhouses to gritty underdogs, these teams are giving fans plenty to cheer about. We've already broken down several of the Acadiana-area teams who are going to be in action on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at five Acadiana squads poised for success: St. Edmund, Jeanerette, Lafayette Christian Academy, Catholic High-New Iberia, and Loreauville.

1. St. Edmund Blue Jays

The No. 8-seeded St. Edmund Blue Jays are flying high after an electrifying 78-65 victory over St. Martin’s Episcopal in the regional round. Led by star running back Henry Summerlin, who exploded for 326 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns, the Blue Jays boast one of the most dynamic offenses in the playoffs​.

Quarterback Kane West complements Summerlin’s ground game with a strong arm, throwing for 1,871 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. West is also a threat on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability with five rushing touchdowns last week. The Blue Jays' explosive offense makes them a team to watch as they face top-seeded Vermilion Catholic in what promises to be an offensive shootout​.

2. Jeanerette Tigers

Jeanerette’s sophomore sensation Devine Duhon has been unstoppable this season. Duhon accounted for 73% of the Tigers' points in their 46-24 win over Grand Lake, scoring five rushing touchdowns and converting two two-point plays. His ability to dominate on the ground has been key to the No. 4 Tigers' 8-2 season​.

Jeanerette’s high-powered offense, anchored by Duhon, makes them a formidable threat in the Division IV playoffs. With their ability to score at will, the Tigers have a real shot at making a deep run, starting with their quarterfinal matchup this week.

3. Lafayette Christian Academy Knights

After a challenging start to the season, Lafayette Christian Academy (6-6) has hit its stride at the right time. Junior quarterback Braylon Walker has been the catalyst, throwing for 2,281 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 16 rushing scores. His leadership and ability to spread the ball across a talented receiving corps have made the Knights a tough opponent​.

The Knights also benefit from a balanced offensive attack, with running back Jalen Noel contributing 14 touchdowns. LCA faces a daunting challenge against top-seeded Dunham, but their recent momentum and defensive strength, led by standout defensive backs Chris Helaire and Sky Ryan, give them a fighting chance​.

4. Catholic High-New Iberia Panthers

Catholic High-New Iberia is on a roll, thanks to the stellar play of quarterback Luke Landry. Landry has thrown for 2,166 yards and 31 touchdowns, including a near-perfect performance last week against Northlake Christian, where he completed 19 of 21 passes for 326 yards. Running back Owen Morris adds balance to the offense with 530 rushing yards and nine touchdowns​.

The Panthers’ defense has grown throughout the season, and their ability to control the trenches will be critical in their matchup against Newman. Catholic High’s combination of a high-powered offense and an improving defense makes them a strong contender for the state title​.

5. Loreauville Tigers

Loreauville’s season has been a tale of resilience. After starting 0-4 against some of the toughest competition in the state, the Tigers turned things around, winning six of their last seven games. Quarterback Hayden Benoit has been a key factor, orchestrating an offense that has found its rhythm late in the season​.

With a disciplined defense and a renewed sense of focus, Loreauville is ready to take on No. 7 Jena. The Tigers’ ability to adapt and perform under pressure has made them a dangerous underdog as they seek a spot in the semifinals​.

With so many Acadiana-area teams showcasing exceptional talent and determination, the quarterfinal round promises thrilling matchups. Don’t miss a moment of the action as these contenders battle for a spot in the state semifinals. For updates and scores, visit LHSAA’s official site.