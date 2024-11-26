LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - As high school football teams across Louisiana prepare for the state quarterfinals, six Acadiana-area squads are poised to make waves.

These teams—St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, Vermilion Catholic, Southside, Cecilia, and Opelousas—each bring unique strengths and standout players to the field, making them contenders for state titles.

Here’s a closer look at what makes these teams special and why they have a real shot at championship glory.

1. St. Thomas More Cougars

The St. Thomas More Cougars enter the quarterfinals on the heels of a nail-biting 28-27 win against St. Augustine. Led by senior defensive back Gavin Duplechin, who made the game-saving block on a PAT attempt, and a defense that thrives under pressure, STM has shown resilience in the postseason​. Running backs Gabe Mocek and Carter Melancon have been dominant on the ground, with Mocek racking up 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the regional round​.

Offensively, the Cougars are balanced and explosive. Wide receiver John Barton is a key target, contributing two touchdowns and 72 yards in the last game. With a defense capable of making crucial stops and an offense firing on all cylinders, STM is a formidable opponent in their quest for a state championship.

2. Teurlings Catholic Rebels

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are riding high after a 31-23 victory over Jesuit. Quarterback Alex Munoz is the heart of their offense, completing 14 of 15 passes for 169 yards and adding 78 rushing yards and a touchdown in their last game​. Munoz’s ability to lead scoring drives under pressure makes him a player to watch in the quarterfinals.

Defensively, Teurlings excels in the red zone, holding Jesuit to three field goals instead of touchdowns. Senior cornerback Noah Darby has been instrumental, recording a key interception against Jesuit. Combined with a powerful running game led by Douge Viltz, the Rebels have the tools to advance deep into the playoffs.

3. Vermilion Catholic Eagles

Vermilion Catholic boasts one of the most prolific offenses in the state, thanks to senior quarterback Jonathan Dartez. Dartez leads the Acadiana area in rushing with 2,119 yards and 34 touchdowns, complemented by his 1,360 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes​. With a versatile offense and a seasoned coach in Broc Prejean, the Eagles are built for success.

This team also thrives under pressure. In their upcoming matchup against St. Edmund, both offenses are expected to light up the scoreboard. Vermilion Catholic’s ability to execute in high-scoring games, combined with their defensive tenacity, makes them a favorite to clinch the Division IV title.

4. Southside Sharks

The Southside Sharks have been nothing short of dominant in the postseason, outscoring their opponents 89-10 through two games​. Quarterback Parker Dies and versatile playmaker Ramon Singleton lead a triple-option offense that keeps defenses guessing. Singleton’s three touchdowns in their 47-0 win over Walker highlight the team’s explosive potential​.

On defense, Southside is a wall, earning a second-round shutout. With a deep roster and a coach like Jess Curtis, who knows how to keep his team focused, the Sharks are poised to continue their playoff dominance as they face higher-seeded Ruston in the next round.

5. Cecilia Bulldogs

The Cecilia Bulldogs are the quintessential underdog story. Despite being a No. 18 seed, they’ve upset higher-seeded teams like Pearl River and undefeated Lutcher​. Quarterback Diesel Solari, although not 100% healthy, has been a revelation, throwing for five touchdowns and running for four more in the playoffs. Running back Braylon Calais adds another dimension, rushing for 209 yards and five touchdowns​.

Cecilia’s offense, guided by coordinator Cody Champagne, overwhelms defenses with its depth and speed. With their battle-tested roster and momentum from big wins, the Bulldogs are a dangerous team capable of going all the way.

6. Opelousas Tigers

Opelousas thrives on adversity, evidenced by their undefeated road record in the last two postseasons. The Tigers are coming off a stunning 30-19 upset over No. 3-seeded Jennings, powered by running back D’Shaun Ford, who rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns​. Ford’s physicality and explosive plays make him a key factor in their continued success.

Defensively, Opelousas is anchored by a tenacious front line that neutralized Jennings’ potent running attack. With head coach Jimmy Zachery’s team riding a seven-game win streak, the Tigers are peaking at the perfect time and look ready to repeat last year’s state title magic.

With these six Acadiana-area teams showcasing exceptional talent and determination, the quarterfinal round promises thrilling matchups. Don’t miss a moment of the action as these contenders battle for a spot in the state semifinals. For updates and scores, visit LHSAA’s official site.