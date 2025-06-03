BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-AM) - The LSU Tigers avoided an upset in the Regional Championship against the Little Rock Trojans on Monday. So now, the team moves on to the 2025 Super Regional round.

LSU to Host West Virginia in Super Regional

The #6 nationally seeded Tigers will host the unseeded West Virginia Mountaineers in a best-of-three series with a berth to the College World Series on the line.

All games will be played at Alex Box Stadium as LSU gets to host by being the higher-seeded team.

Super Regional Schedule and Broadcast Info

Here is the schedule of games this weekend, along with the TV broadcast for each:

Game 1 - Saturday, June 7, 1:00 pm - ESPN

Game 2 - Sunday, June 8, 5:00 pm - ESPN 2

Game 3 (if necessary) - Monday, June 9, Time TBD - Network TBD

Mountaineers Make Historic Run to Supers

The West Virginia Mountaineers advanced to the Super Regionals for the second straight year and for only the second time in school history.

The Mountaineers swept through the Clemson Regional, defeating Kentucky 4-3, then beating Clemson 9-5, and outslugging Kentucky 13-12 in the finals.

READ MORE: Ragin' Cajuns Softball Reportedly Fires Two Coaches From Staff

Recap: LSU's Regional Journey

LSU, on the other hand, had one bump in the road on their trek through the Baton Rouge Regional. After blanking Little Rock 7-0 and Dallas Baptist 12-0, the Tigers had a hiccup against Little Rock on Sunday night, losing 10-4.

The Tigers came back and defeated Little Rock 10-6 to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

LSU’s Super Regional Legacy and Home Record

The LSU Tigers have appeared in 17 Super Regionals. The program is 18-14 all-time in Super Regional games, but 17-9 at home.

Aiming for Another National Title

LSU has won seven national championships in baseball, with the most recent being in 2023.