The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball program has released its 2025 schedule and it is highlighted with a solid non-conference schedule and a total of 34 home games.

Notable teams making a trip to M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park include San Jose State, Nebraska, and Dallas Baptist.

Louisiana, the defending Sun Belt Conference regular-season champion, will play 21 games against teams that qualified for the 2024 NCAA Regionals. 13 of those games will be played in Lafayette.

Here is a list of the 2024 NCAA Regional participants that will be coming to Lafayette this upcoming season:

Nebraska (Feb. 21-23)

UNC Wilmington (March 5)

Dallas Baptist (March 7-9)

James Madison (March 28-30)

Louisiana Tech (April 2)

Grambling (April 22)

Nicholls (April 23)

Under the direction of sixth-year head coach Matt Deggs, Louisiana will open the season at home on Feb. 14-16 against San Jose State before facing Nebraska (40-22 ) in a three-game series the following weekend.

The Cajuns will take a Mardi Gras weekend trip to the West Coast (Feb. 28 - March 2) to face UC Irvine (45-14). They'll return home for an Ash Wednesday date against UNC Wilmington (40-21) and three-game weekend set against Dallas Baptist.

UL will open its 30-game Sun Belt Conference schedule at home on March 14-16 against Troy with home series against James Madison, Texas State, Georgia Southern, and Arkansas State.

Road Sun Belt matchups include South Alabama, UL-Monroe, Old Dominion, Georgia State, and Southern Miss.

Louisiana's non-conference schedule starts February 18 against Texas Southern and will include home dates against Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, McNeese, Northwestern State, UT-Rio Grande Valley.

The Cajuns will travel for midweek games at McNeese, Southeastern Louisiana, LSU, and Louisiana Tech.

The Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championships once again will be held at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama from May 20-25 with the NCAA Regionals slated to start on May 30.

Louisiana returns 16 letterwinners from the 2024 squad, including freshman All-American Chase Morgan, All-Sun Belt Conference pitcher Andrew Herrmann and seniors Conor Higgs, Matthew Holzhammer, Jose Torres and Dylan Theut.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball season tickets are available for purchase online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).