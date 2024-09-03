Summer workouts are done for high school football in Louisiana. So are scrimmages and jamborees. It's time to tee it up for real this week as the regular season begins.

Several teams in the Acadiana area will be strong again this year as the road to the Caesars Superdome and the LHSAA State Football Championships begins.

2024 LHSAA Football Prep Classic Louisiana High School Athletic Association loading...

Last year, there were several schools that went far into the playoffs and two from Acadiana were crowned state champs.

Opelousas won the Non-Select Division II state championship while St. Thomas More won yet another Select Division II title. Another three teams from Acadiana were state runner-ups (LCA, Cecilia, Acadiana).

READ MORE: Drew Bree's $7.5 Million Treehouse in Montana Up for Auction

The slate is wiped clean though and this year's march to the Dome starts this week.

Here is the Week 1 schedule for the Acadiana area:

Wednesday's games

Lafayette Renaissance at J.S. Clark

Thursday's games

Erath at Loreauville

Church Point at North Vermilion

Delcambre at Centerville

Iota at Opelousas Catholic

Friday's games

Natchitoches Central at Breaux Bridge

Vermilion Catholic at Catholic - New Iberia

St. Martinville at Cecilia

Port Barre at Crowley

Acadiana at Ruston

St. Thomas More at Carencro

Franklin at Lafayette

New Iberia at Pineville

Southside at Notre Dame

Eunice at Northwest

Comeaux at South Terrebonne

Ville Platte at Northside

Beau Chene at Rayne

Teurlings at Opelousas

Washington-Marion at Abbeville

Kaplan at Ascension Episcopal

Westminster Christian Academy at Pine Prairie

Sacred Heart - Ville Platte at Oakdale

Basile at Lake Arthur

Hamilton Christian at DeQuincy

Pickering at Gueydan

West St. Mary at Berchmans Academy

***If we left your favorite Acadiana area school off the schedule, please email jude@973thedawg.com.***