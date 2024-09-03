Week 1 High School Football Schedule for the Lafayete, Louisiana Area
Summer workouts are done for high school football in Louisiana. So are scrimmages and jamborees. It's time to tee it up for real this week as the regular season begins.
Several teams in the Acadiana area will be strong again this year as the road to the Caesars Superdome and the LHSAA State Football Championships begins.
Last year, there were several schools that went far into the playoffs and two from Acadiana were crowned state champs.
Opelousas won the Non-Select Division II state championship while St. Thomas More won yet another Select Division II title. Another three teams from Acadiana were state runner-ups (LCA, Cecilia, Acadiana).
The slate is wiped clean though and this year's march to the Dome starts this week.
Here is the Week 1 schedule for the Acadiana area:
Wednesday's games
Lafayette Renaissance at J.S. Clark
Thursday's games
Erath at Loreauville
Church Point at North Vermilion
Delcambre at Centerville
Iota at Opelousas Catholic
Friday's games
Natchitoches Central at Breaux Bridge
Vermilion Catholic at Catholic - New Iberia
St. Martinville at Cecilia
Port Barre at Crowley
Acadiana at Ruston
St. Thomas More at Carencro
Franklin at Lafayette
New Iberia at Pineville
Southside at Notre Dame
Eunice at Northwest
Comeaux at South Terrebonne
Ville Platte at Northside
Beau Chene at Rayne
Teurlings at Opelousas
Washington-Marion at Abbeville
Kaplan at Ascension Episcopal
Westminster Christian Academy at Pine Prairie
Sacred Heart - Ville Platte at Oakdale
Basile at Lake Arthur
Hamilton Christian at DeQuincy
Pickering at Gueydan
West St. Mary at Berchmans Academy
***If we left your favorite Acadiana area school off the schedule, please email jude@973thedawg.com.***
