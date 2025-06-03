LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-AM) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team had one of the most disappointing seasons in quite some time this past season, missing the postseason for the first time since 1998. And it looks like a few changes will be made to try to get the program back on track.

Major Staff Shakeup: Landry and Sunseri Let Go

It's been reported that two assistant coaches were let go on Monday. Hitting coach Shellie Landry and pitching coach Shelbi Sunseri have been dismissed from their duties.

Shellie Landry’s Coaching Journey and Legacy

Landry, an Acadiana native and UL softball alum, has been with the program as an assistant coach for the last two seasons. She was an All-American for the Cajuns in her playing days (2013-16).

She initially coached for the Cajuns from 2018-19, then spent four seasons as an assistant coach at McNeese before returning home the past two seasons.

Glasco’s Departure and Its Aftermath

As it's been well-documented, the Cajuns roster was gutted following Gerry Glasco's leaving for Texas Tech following the 2024 season. He took several solid offensive players with him, including catcher Victoria Valdez, third baseman Brooke Ellestad, second baseman Alexa Langeliers, and center fielder Mihyia Davis.

Offensive Decline Reflects Key Player Losses

The offensive output for the team took a huge dip, as expected. Last season, the team hit .293 with 229 runs scored, 46 doubles, 10 triples, 22 homers, and 52 stolen bases.

In 2024, the Cajuns batted .317 with 370 runs, 74 doubles, 12 triples, 60 homers, and 85 steals.

Shelbi Sunseri’s Short Stint and Pitching Woes

Shelbi Sunseri had only been with the program since July 2024. Before that, she was the McNeese Cowgirls pitching coach for the 2023 season.

Sunseri was an All-American pitcher/utility player for the LSU Tigers from 2018-22. In 2023, she played professionally as a member of the Texas Smoke, which won the inaugural WPF regular season title and championship series.

Comparing the 2024 and 2025 Pitching Staffs

UL's pitching staff struggled a bit in 2025. The staff ERA was 3.79 while they allowed 391 hits in 356.1 innings and only 191 strikeouts. Opponents batted .282 against Cajuns' pitching.

In comparison, the 2024 UL pitching staff had a 2.59 ERA with 270 strikeouts in 416.1 innings.

Of course, the Ragin' Cajuns lost ace Sam Landry to Oklahoma and Chloe Riassetto to Texas Tech following the 2024 season.