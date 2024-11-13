2025 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Schedule Released

The Alyson Habetz era is underway for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball program and the excitement is really starting to build as the 2025 schedule was released on Tuesday.

The schedule is tough but does feature the first three weekends of the season at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana, an NCAA participant 25 years running, will play national runner-up Texas, Ole Miss, Houston, and LSU in non-conference play at Lamson Park and also James Madison and South Alabama in Sun Belt Conference play.

The season will start with the 39th annual Louisiana Classics from February 6-9 at Lamson Park. Texas will be a part of that tournament.

The following two weekends, UL will host the Ragin' Cajuns Invitational I (Feb. 14-16) and Ragin' Cajuns Invitational II (Feb. 21-23) to complete the season-opening homestand. Ole Miss and Houston are the marquee names in the 15-game stretch at Lamson Park.

Non-conference tournament play concludes on the road at Auburn (Feb. 28-March 2) and Alabama (March 7-8). In between those two trips, the first midweek game will take place on March 5 at Mississippi State.

The first road stretch wraps up with a trip to Baton Rouge on March 11 to open a midweek home-and-home with LSU followed by opening weekend of SBC play with a series in Huntington, West Virginia at Marshall from March 14-16.

The rest of March features a five-game homestand which includes McNeese (March 18), the SBC home opener vs. ULM (March 21-23) and LSU's visit to Lamson Park on March 25. All this before the Cajuns hit the road to Coastal Carolina from March 28-30.

The month of April begins at Lamson Park against Louisiana Tech (April 2) and is followed by an SBC road series at Troy (April 4-6) and the return trip to Ruston to face LA Tech on April 8.

The Cajuns will be at Lamson Park three of the four weekends during the season's stretch run. It starts with James Madison for Alumni Weekend from April 11-13 and South Alabama during Easter Weekend (April 17-19).

The Cajuns travel to the state of Texas for Spring Break, facing Texas A&M (April 22) and Texas State (April 25-27), before closing the regular season May 1-3 at Lamson Park vs. Southern Miss.

The Sun Belt Conference Championships will be held in Troy, Alabama from May 7-10 with the NCAA Regionals scheduled to start on May 16.

The 2025 Ragin' Cajuns will look a lot different after the departure of former head coach Gerry Glasco to Texas Tech. Several of his players on the 2024 team followed him to Lubbock or transferred out to other programs.

However, the Cajuns will have some familiar faces, led by four-year veterans Laney Credeur, Kayla Falterman and Maddie Hayden.

Other key returning players include shortstop Cecilia Vasquez, who led the team in home runs in conference play last season along with All-Sun Belt performer Sam Roe, who is coming off career-highs in average (.320), base hits (58), and RBI (39).

The newcomers are highlighted by the eight additions Habetz and her staff made this summer including veteran pitchers Sage Hoover and Tyra Clary plus postseason experience in McNeese transfers Erin Ardoin and Brooke Otto.

UL also welcomed a group of six first-time freshmen headlined by infielder Emily Smith who ranked Top 15 nationally among the high school ranks in home runs and RBI last spring.