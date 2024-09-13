LSU Tigers baseball released its full 2025 season schedule on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers will first play two exhibition games in November 2024. They'll face Samford at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 3 then the UL Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette on November 10.

The 2025 regular season will kick off on February 14 at Alex Box Stadium with a three-game series against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Later in the month, the Tigers will participate in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. LSU will play Kansas State on February 28, Nebraska on March 1, and Sam Houston on March 2.

SEC play begins on March 14 at home against the Missouri Tigers.

Here is the complete 2025 LSU Tigers baseball schedule:

Feb 14 - vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Feb 15 - vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Feb 16 - vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Feb 18 - vs. Southern

Feb 19 - at Nicholls

Feb 21 - vs. Omaha

Feb 22 - vs. Omaha

Feb 23 - vs. Omaha

Feb 26 - vs Dallas Baptist (College Baseball Series - Arlington, Texas)

Feb 28 - vs. Kansas State (Frisco College Baseball Classic - Frisco, Texas)

Mar 1 - vs. Nebraska (Frisco College Baseball Classic - Frisco, Texas)

Mar 2 - vs. Sam Houston (Frisco College Baseball Classic - Frisco, Texas)

Mar 4 - vs. North Dakota State

Mar 5 - vs. North Dakota State

Mar 7 - vs. North Alabama

Mar 8 - vs. North Alabama

Mar 9 - vs. North Alabama

Mar 11 - vs. Xavier (Ohio)

Mar 14 - vs. Missouri

Mar 15 - vs. Missouri

Mar 16 - vs. Missouri

Mar 18 - vs. New Orleans

Mar 21 - at Texas

Mar 22 - at Texas

Mar 23 - at Texas

Mar 25 - vs. Louisiana

Mar 28 - vs. Mississippi State

Mar 29 - vs. Mississippi State

Mar 30 - vs. Mississippi State

Apr 1 - vs. Louisiana Tech

Apr 4 - at Oklahoma

Apr 5 - at Oklahoma

Apr 6 - at Oklahoma

Apr 8 - vs. Nicholls

Apr 11 - at Auburn

Apr 12 - at Auburn

Apr 13 - at Auburn

Apr 15 - vs. McNeese

Apr 17 - vs. Alabama

Apr 18 - vs. Alabama

Apr 19 - vs. Alabama

Apr 22 - vs. Northwestern State

Apr 25 - vs. Tennessee

Apr 26 - vs. Tennessee

Apr 27 - vs. Tennessee

Apr 29 - vs. Southeastern Louisiana

May 2 - at Texas A&M

May 3 - at Texas A&M

May 4 - at Texas A&M

May 6 - vs. Grambling State

May 9 - vs. Arkansas

May 10 - vs. Arkansas

May 11 - vs. Arkansas

May 15 - at South Carolina

May 16 - at South Carolina

May 17 - at South Carolina

May 20-25 - SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)

May 30 - Jun 2 - NCAA Regional

Jun 6 - Jun 9 - NCAA Super Regional

Jun 13 - Jun 23 - College World Series