LSU Baseball Releases 2025 Schedule, Playing Mid-Week Game Against Ragin’ Cajuns
LSU Tigers baseball released its full 2025 season schedule on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers will first play two exhibition games in November 2024. They'll face Samford at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 3 then the UL Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette on November 10.
The 2025 regular season will kick off on February 14 at Alex Box Stadium with a three-game series against Purdue Fort Wayne.
Later in the month, the Tigers will participate in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. LSU will play Kansas State on February 28, Nebraska on March 1, and Sam Houston on March 2.
SEC play begins on March 14 at home against the Missouri Tigers.
Here is the complete 2025 LSU Tigers baseball schedule:
Feb 14 - vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Feb 15 - vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Feb 16 - vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Feb 18 - vs. Southern
Feb 19 - at Nicholls
Feb 21 - vs. Omaha
Feb 22 - vs. Omaha
Feb 23 - vs. Omaha
Feb 26 - vs Dallas Baptist (College Baseball Series - Arlington, Texas)
Feb 28 - vs. Kansas State (Frisco College Baseball Classic - Frisco, Texas)
Mar 1 - vs. Nebraska (Frisco College Baseball Classic - Frisco, Texas)
Mar 2 - vs. Sam Houston (Frisco College Baseball Classic - Frisco, Texas)
Mar 4 - vs. North Dakota State
Mar 5 - vs. North Dakota State
Mar 7 - vs. North Alabama
Mar 8 - vs. North Alabama
Mar 9 - vs. North Alabama
Mar 11 - vs. Xavier (Ohio)
Mar 14 - vs. Missouri
Mar 15 - vs. Missouri
Mar 16 - vs. Missouri
Mar 18 - vs. New Orleans
Mar 21 - at Texas
Mar 22 - at Texas
Mar 23 - at Texas
Mar 25 - vs. Louisiana
Mar 28 - vs. Mississippi State
Mar 29 - vs. Mississippi State
Mar 30 - vs. Mississippi State
Apr 1 - vs. Louisiana Tech
Apr 4 - at Oklahoma
Apr 5 - at Oklahoma
Apr 6 - at Oklahoma
Apr 8 - vs. Nicholls
Apr 11 - at Auburn
Apr 12 - at Auburn
Apr 13 - at Auburn
Apr 15 - vs. McNeese
Apr 17 - vs. Alabama
Apr 18 - vs. Alabama
Apr 19 - vs. Alabama
Apr 22 - vs. Northwestern State
Apr 25 - vs. Tennessee
Apr 26 - vs. Tennessee
Apr 27 - vs. Tennessee
Apr 29 - vs. Southeastern Louisiana
May 2 - at Texas A&M
May 3 - at Texas A&M
May 4 - at Texas A&M
May 6 - vs. Grambling State
May 9 - vs. Arkansas
May 10 - vs. Arkansas
May 11 - vs. Arkansas
May 15 - at South Carolina
May 16 - at South Carolina
May 17 - at South Carolina
May 20-25 - SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)
May 30 - Jun 2 - NCAA Regional
Jun 6 - Jun 9 - NCAA Super Regional
Jun 13 - Jun 23 - College World Series
