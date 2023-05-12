Louisiana Softball is Headed to the Sun Belt Championship

The Ragin' Cajuns punched their ticket to the Sun Belt Championship. The Cajuns defeated Texas State in the Sun Belt Semifinals 4-1.

The Cajuns hit timely balls for runs when they needed them the most. Cecilia Vasquez doubled to second base on a bunt and brought in 2 runs. That was a special play that honestly I have never seen before. Maddie Hayden singled up the middle to bring Alexa Langeliers home for another run. And finally, Sophie Piskos hit a homer to center field for the Cajuns' final run.

When it comes to the pitching the Cajuns played well but the fielding saved the Cajuns in this game. Meghan Schorman gave up 4 hits and 1 run. Kandra Lamb came in for relief and threw 5 strikeouts and gave up 4 hits.

The Cajuns are headed to the championship. They will face Marshall. The game will begin at 1 pm with pregame starting at 12:45 pm. Be sure and tune into 103.3 The GOAT for coverage of your Ragin' Cajuns.