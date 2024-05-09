Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Dominates JMU, Strolls Into Sun Belt Semifinals

SAN MARCOS, Texas (103.3 The GOAT) - The No. 1-seeded Ragin' Cajuns softball team proved their ranking on Thursday morning in an 8-0 sweep of James Madison University, setting the stage for a meeting with the the winner of Thursday's Coastal Carolina and Troy quarterfinal game.

The Cajuns' shutout victory was due in large part to four dominant innings from Sam Landry on the mound.

Landry struck out four JMU batters and only allowed three successful hits. James Madison could not power their way through her pitching game and the defensive effort from the field.

Maddie Hayden, who went 2 for 3 at the plate, started out the Cajuns' offensive efforts with a single, followed by stealing second, and then later scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.

Via RaginCajuns.com:

The Ragin' Cajuns (41-16) then put the Dukes (31-22) away after loading the bases with no outs in the second inning. The next three at bats following Victoria Valdez's walk which loaded the bases put Louisiana on easy street the rest of contest.

Cecilia Vasquez's grounder to third and Samantha Graeter's pinch hit single through the left side plated the next two runs upping the lead to 3-0. Mihyia Davis followed with a two-run single that bounced up the middle of the infield to stretch the advantage to 5-0.

There would be no possibility of a comeback attempt by JMU as keyed by a pair of double plays turned by the Cajuns defense the Dukes sent one batter over the minimum through the fifth inning.

Sam Roe's towering solo home run in the third inning and Alexa Langeliers' two-run single in the fifth inning put the finishing touches on the scoring for Louisiana.

The victory sends the Cajuns to the semifinal round of the Sun Belt championship tournament. According to RaginCajuns.com, it's the "23rd time in the 24-year history of the event (2001-24)" that the Cajuns have made it to the semis.

The Cajuns will take the field at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 10. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen LIVE on 103.3 FM/1420 AM The GOAT or using the 103.3 The GOAT app.