LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team earned a hard-fought Sun Belt Conference series victory over ULM this weekend at Lamson Park, taking two of three games in a dramatic mix of comeback rallies, dominant bats, and late-inning fireworks.

With the series win, Louisiana improves to 16-14 overall and 3-3 in SBC play, as they head into the heart of their conference schedule with growing momentum.

Game 1: Roe’s Walk-Off Lifts Louisiana to Extra-Inning Win

Friday night’s opener set the tone for a thrilling weekend, as Sam Roe delivered the walk-off moment of the season. Down 3-0 entering the seventh, the Cajuns rallied for three runs to tie it, then in the bottom of the eighth, Roe crushed a two-run homer to center, lifting Louisiana to a 5-3 victory.

Freshman Tyra Clary went the distance in the circle, tossing all eight innings while allowing just three earned runs and no walks.

Game 2: Emily Smith Homers Twice as Cajuns Dominate 9-3

Saturday’s matchup showcased Louisiana’s power at the plate. Emily Smith homered twice and drove in three runs, while Maddie Hayden, Kayla Falterman, and Sam Roe each added RBI hits to push the Cajuns to a convincing 9-3 win.

Mallory Wheeler picked up the win in the circle, scattering five hits and striking out four in a complete-game effort.

Game 3: Late Collapse Costs Cajuns in 10-5 Loss

The weekend finale didn’t go as planned. Despite leading 5-4 in the fourth, Louisiana surrendered six unanswered runs, including a four-run sixth inning, as ULM stormed back to win 10-5 and avoid the sweep.

Offensively, Laney Credeur delivered a three-run double in the third, while Emily Smith added a pair of hits and a run scored. But the Warhawks pounded out 16 hits, capitalizing on defensive miscues and bullpen struggles to seal the win.

Series Highlights & Takeaways

Sam Roe : Game 1 walk-off HR, 4 RBIs in series

Emily Smith : 6-for-9, 2 HR, 3 RBIs

Kayla Falterman : 5 hits, 4 runs scored

Tyra Clary & Mallory Wheeler: Combined 15 innings pitched, 3 earned runs allowed in wins

What’s Next?

The Cajuns will stay at home for a midweek match-up against LSU on Tuesday night. Then, a road trip to Coastal Carolina for another Sun Belt Conference series as the Cajuns look to restart that conference series win streak that was snapped by Marshall earlier this season.