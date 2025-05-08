TROY, Ala. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns went from down by one in the bottom of the seventh to a walk-off double from senior Sam Roe, clinching a 2-1 win over App State and advancing in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Freshman pitcher Mallory Wheeler pitched the whole way through with a stellar performance from the circle, allowing one earned run and only four hits on the day while striking out six batters.

Get our free mobile app

It was a pitcher's duel the entire way through, with neither team able to get enough momentum to bring runners across home plate. The Cajuns had more opportunities, but left seven runners stranded throughout the game.

Wheeler was introduced to an App State lineup that was looking for early blood, with the No. 3 batter Leah Gore picking up a triple in the first inning. However, no runs materialized as Wheeler and her defense shut App State down.

The Cajuns would battle back and forth throughout the remainder of the game, but were put into a tough spot when Gore again picked up a big hit—this time, a home run that left the Cajuns with a 1-0 deficit.

But it was Roe's double in the bottom of the 7th inning that brought in Williams and Hayden, giving the Cajuns the win in walk-off style. The senior was at the plate with a full count, bases loaded, and two outs on the board. Nonetheless, she saw an opportunity and swung, bringing her teammates across home plate for the win.

The Cajuns, meanwhile, picked up 10 hits on the day and two earned runs against App State pitcher Sophie Moshos.

Leading the way for the Cajuns at the plate was senior Maddie Hayden, who went 3-4 while at bat. Dayzja Williams went 2-4 with an extra base hit.

The Cajuns will play on Friday afternoon, taking on the winner of today's meeting between No. 2 Marshall vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina in a semifinal match-up.