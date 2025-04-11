LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team returns home to the friendly confines of Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park for a pivotal three-game Sun Belt Conference series against James Madison University, beginning Friday, April 11. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., followed by games on Saturday (4:00 p.m.) and Sunday (12:00 p.m.).

After a grueling road stretch that included 22 of the last 27 games, Louisiana (19-20, 5-7 SBC) begins a six-game homestand with a fresh opportunity to climb the Sun Belt standings — and they’ll do it in front of their home crowd during Alumni Weekend.

Homestand Starts Now: Cajuns Looking to Regain Momentum

The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the weekend just under .500, but they’ve shown flashes of excellence, especially at home. Louisiana is 2-1 in Sun Belt home series this year and boasts a dominant 8-1 all-time record against JMU (16-20, 3-9 SBC).

This weekend marks the second consecutive season that JMU visits Lamson Park, with Louisiana having swept the Dukes in their 2023 and 2024 matchups and eliminating them from last year’s SBC Tournament in San Marcos.

With nine of their final 12 Sun Belt games at home, the Cajuns have a prime chance to finish the regular season strong.

Trending Cajuns: Standouts and Storylines to Watch

Maddie Hayden , the team’s hit leader, is just four away from notching her third career 50-hit season.

Sam Roe is riding a 16-game on-base streak, batting .404 in SBC play with a .491 OBP. She delivered a walk-off homer against ULM on her Senior Day and leads the team in conference RBIs (20).

Emily Smith and Roe have combined for 37 of the team’s 69 SBC RBIs — providing punch in the heart of the order.

Kayla Falterman continues to shine with a .400+ average in all 33 of her starts.

Savannah White leads the defense with seven runners caught stealing, ranking among the nation’s best.

In the circle, Louisiana has seen standout efforts from Sam Ryan and Bethaney Noble, who’ve combined for just four runs allowed over their last 18.1 innings pitched. Mallory Wheeler also recorded a season-best seven strikeouts against LA Tech.

Key Series Notes: Louisiana vs. James Madison

Series Record : Louisiana leads 8-1

Last Meeting : UL won 8-0 (5 innings) – SBC Tournament, May 2024

At Lamson Park : Cajuns lead 3-0

Current Win Streak: Louisiana has won seven straight in the series

Though JMU enters with a losing record, they boast a team slugging percentage of .427, nearly identical to Louisiana’s. Their pitching staff (ERA: 4.14) and Louisiana’s (ERA: 4.21) are closely matched, making timely hitting and error-free defense key.

Promotions & Fan Experience at Lamson Park

Alumni Weekend festivities will enhance the fan experience throughout the series:

Friday : Free T-shirts and hand fans from Gibson Law Partners; Alumni ceremonial first pitch

Saturday : Crumbl Cookie giveaways (while supplies last); Alumni first pitch

Sunday: Kid's Day with anthem buddies, postgame base run, and player autographs

With postseason implications on the line and a packed weekend of events, fans are encouraged to fill the stands and support the Red and White.

What’s Next for the Cajuns?

Following the JMU series, Louisiana hosts South Alabama April 17–19 for Easter Weekend. After that, the Cajuns wrap up the regular season with road matchups at No. 3 Texas A&M and Texas State.

Broadcast & Streaming Info:

Watch : ESPN+

Listen : The GOAT 103.3 FM, 1420 AM & Varsity Network App (Cody Junot & Bobby Neveaux)

Live Stats : CajunStats.com

Follow: Twitter/X @RaginCajunsSB | Instagram @Louisiana.SB | Facebook @RaginCajunsSB

