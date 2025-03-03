AUBURN, Ala. (103.3 The GOAT) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team faced a challenging weekend at the Jane B. Moore Memorial Tournament, finishing with a 3-2 record against tough competition, including two matchups against No. 19 Auburn.

With flashes of offensive firepower and strong individual performances, the Cajuns secured a solid weekend, highlighted by key wins over Rutgers and McNeese.

Game 1: Strong Pitching Propels Cajuns Over Rutgers, 5-0 (Feb. 28, 2025)

Louisiana opened the tournament with a dominant shutout victory over Rutgers behind an outstanding pitching performance.

Mallory Wheeler tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four.

Emily Smith delivered the big blow with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, her fifth of the season.

Cecilia Vasquez added a two-run double, extending Louisiana's lead.

added a two-run double, extending Louisiana’s lead. The Cajuns collected 11 hits while keeping Rutgers off the scoreboard.

Game 2: Louisiana Holds Off McNeese for 4-1 Win (Feb. 28, 2025)

In their second game of the day, Louisiana used timely hitting and a complete-game effort from Tyra Clary to secure another win.

Clary went the distance, allowing one run on five hits while striking out three.

Laney Credeur and Savannah White both delivered RBI doubles in a three-run third inning.

Mia Liscano provided an insurance run in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Game 3: Late Rally Lifts Cajuns Past Rutgers, 5-3 (Mar. 1, 2025)

In a rematch against Rutgers, Louisiana used a late-inning push to take down the Scarlet Knights and complete a 2-0 weekend against them.

Cecilia Vasquez had another strong showing, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a clutch two-run double.

Bethaney Noble worked 2.1 scoreless innings in relief to close out the win.

worked 2.1 scoreless innings in relief to close out the win. Louisiana capitalized on timely hitting and strong bullpen work to secure the victory.

Game 4: No. 19 Auburn Takes Down Cajuns, 6-3 (Mar. 1, 2025)

Louisiana battled against nationally ranked Auburn but couldn’t overcome key defensive miscues and timely hitting by the Tigers.

Savannah White went 2-for-3 and scored twice, leading the offense.

Kayla Falterman and Maddie Hayden each drove in a run.

and each drove in a run. Bethaney Noble pitched 3.2 innings in relief, allowing just two runs, but Auburn’s bats proved too much.

Game 5: Cajuns’ Comeback Falls Short Against Auburn, 4-3 (Mar. 2, 2025)

In a rematch with Auburn, Louisiana nearly pulled off the upset but fell just short.

Maddie Hayden sparked the offense, scoring twice and stealing a base.

Gabbie Stutes delivered an RBI single in the seventh to bring Louisiana within one.

Bethaney Noble kept the Cajuns in the game with 5.1 innings of one-run relief, but an early deficit was too much to overcome.

Key Takeaways from the Weekend

The Ragin’ Cajuns showed their ability to compete against quality opponents, securing a 3-2 record while playing strong softball against both ranked and unranked teams. Pitching depth remained a strength, with standout performances from Mallory Wheeler, Tyra Clary, and Bethaney Noble. Offensively, Cecilia Vasquez and Emily Smith provided clutch hits, helping Louisiana win key games. The team will look to improve their execution with runners in scoring position and limit defensive miscues as they prepare for Sun Belt Conference action.

Up Next

The Ragin’ Cajuns are on the road for a midweek match-up against an SEC foe - Mississippi State. The Wednesday night softball action is set to begin on 103.3 The GOAT with a 5:30 p.m. pregame, powered by Learfield. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.