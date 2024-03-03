The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team pulled off an epic upset today against the #1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners by a final of 7-5 in eight innings.

What made it so great? Oklahoma was riding a 71-game winning streak. That was the longest in NCAA softball history.

The Cajuns got an impressive complete game pitching performance from sophomore Chloe Riassetto.

Riassetto did a nice job of keeping the Sooners off balance for most of the contest. She pitched all eight innings, giving up 11 hits while allowing five runs (four earned) with four walks and three strikeouts.

Most of the Sooners' damage came by way of the long ball as they tallied two on the afternoon.

The Cajuns got contributions from several players offensively, including a couple of hits from Jourdyn Campbell and Cecilia Vasquez.

Campbell crushed a second-inning home run and scored a couple of runs.

While the start of the season has been rough for the Cajuns (10-12), this big win should help the confidence of the team moving forward.

The Cajuns continue their long road trip next Saturday as they take part in the Milisa Moore Tournament in Conway, Arkansas hosted by Central Arkansas.

They'll play Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas both on Saturday and Sunday.