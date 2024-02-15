LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's a busy weekend for Ragin' Cajun athletics as four teams will be playing throughout the afternoon on Saturday - and we'll be airing all of them.

Baseball, softball, and men's and women's basketball are all playing around the same time on Saturday, with the men's basketball on the road and everyone else at home.

Get our free mobile app

Baseball

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

Cajuns baseball will be continuing its opening weekend with the second of a three-game stand against Wright State.

The broadcast will air on Classic Rock 105.1 beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

The Cajuns' women's basketball team will begin play shortly after the baseball game begins. The team will be at home in the Cajundome, taking on Arkansas State in what should be a thrilling match-up.

That game will be broadcast via streaming only by Learfield. The broadcast will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Credit: UL Ragin Cajuns Website Credit: UL Ragin Cajuns Website loading...

The Louisiana men's basketball team is headed to Appalachian State on Saturday for conference play.

You can hear the game on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with the pre-game show starting at 3 p.m.

Softball

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

The last game to start on Saturday will be Cajuns softball, which is slated to take the field mid-afternoon. The team will be hosting Baylor for the second of three games, which should be a great match-up for the team.

The game will be broadcast on 103.3 The GOAT/1420 KPEL-AM, and will start at 3:30 p.m.

Partnering with Ragin' Cajuns Athletics and Learfield

The University of Louisiana and Townsquare Media Lafayette recently extended its agreement to broadcast Ragin' Cajuns Athletics on its stations, including 103.3 The GOAT, NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, Hot 107.9, and Classic Rock 105.1.

"We're excited to sign our five-year renewal agreement with the Ragin' Cajuns and Learfield," Townsquare Media Marketing President Pam Begnaud said. "We value our partnership and look forward to the continued success of our Ragin' Cajuns as the flagship and proud supporter of the University for the last 31 years. Geaux Cajuns!"

As part of this renewal, LEARFIELD has been investing in new broadcasting equipment to deliver a best-in-class experience that is "clear and reliable."

In addition, the athletic program announced, the Varsity App has been re-engineered to deliver Ragin' Cajuns game action anywhere across the globe.

Get our free mobile app

"We couldn't be more excited to extend our partnership with Townsquare Media," Vice President of Intercollegiate Dr. Bryan Maggard stated. "Throughout our relationship, our fans have been able to listen to our games through a network of stations that allow us to broadcast our championship-level teams simultaneously. With the improved partnership and investment from LEARFIELD in new equipment, I couldn't be more excited to have Townsquare as the radio flagship for Louisiana Athletics."