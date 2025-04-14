LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team dropped two of three games in a weekend home series against Sun Belt foe James Madison, falling just short of the series win despite a strong offensive performance in Sunday’s finale.

The Cajuns now sit at 20-22 overall and 6-9 in Sun Belt Conference play, with another important home series set to begin Thursday, April 17 against South Alabama.

Friday: Offensive Drought in Series Opener

The Cajuns were held scoreless on Friday night in a narrow 1-0 loss to open the series at Lamson Park. Louisiana had chances, collecting four hits and drawing five walks, but stranded seven runners on base. James Madison broke the scoreless tie in the top of the seventh with an RBI single from Lily Romero, capitalizing on a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt to manufacture the run.

Despite the loss, Louisiana starter Mallory Wheeler delivered a quality outing, going the distance and allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six in seven innings of work.

Saturday: Furious Rally Falls Short in 8-7 Defeat

Saturday’s contest turned into a high-scoring affair with both teams trading runs throughout. James Madison built an early 4-2 lead and extended it with a three-run sixth inning, but the Cajuns made things interesting with a late rally in the bottom of the seventh. Down 8-4 entering the frame, Louisiana plated three runs thanks to hits from Maddie Hayden and Cecilia Vasquez, but ultimately left the tying and winning runs on base.

Vasquez led the Cajuns at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Emily Smith added two hits and an RBI. Gabbie Stutes and Laney Credeur each drove in runs off the bench during the comeback attempt​.

Sunday: Cajuns Salvage Series Finale with 9-2 Victory

Louisiana closed the weekend on a high note with a commanding 9-2 win in Sunday’s finale. The Cajuns pounded out 12 hits and capitalized on four James Madison errors to take control of the game. A four-run fifth inning broke things open, and Louisiana added two more in the sixth to put it out of reach.

Gabbie Stutes delivered a standout performance, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Kayla Falterman and Cecilia Vasquez each added two hits. Mallory Wheeler picked up her eighth win of the season, tossing six innings and allowing two runs before Tyra Clary closed it out with a clean seventh inning​.

Up Next

With the series loss, the Cajuns fall to 6-9 in conference play, but Sunday’s offensive resurgence provides momentum heading into another pivotal Sun Belt matchup. Louisiana returns to action at home Thursday, April 17, when they open a three-game series against South Alabama at Lamson Park.

