(RAYVILLE, La.) - A new agreement between Entergy Louisiana and Meta is being pitched as a major win for Louisiana, but what it actually means for residents depends on where you live and who supplies your power.

What is the Entergy Louisiana - Meta Deal?

In a recent press release from Entergy, the agreement between Entergy Louisiana and Meta centers on powering a huge AI data center in Northeast Louisiana, with Meta covering the full cost of the energy infrastructure needed to support its operations while Entergy builds new power plants, transmission lines, and grid upgrades to handle the demand.

Supporters say the deal will generate billions in long-term customer savings, improve grid reliability, and bring economic growth through jobs and investment. However, critics argue the project still carries financial and environmental risks, warning that complex financing structures or long-term infrastructure costs could ultimately fall on ratepayers if the project underperforms or if Meta scales back its involvement, while also raising concerns about increased reliance on natural gas and the strain large data centers place on energy systems.

Get our free mobile app

What It Means for Entergy Customers

If you’re one of the more than 1 million customers served by Entergy, the company says this deal could help stabilize costs over time. Meta has agreed to pay its full cost of service, with projections showing billions in customer savings over the next two decades.

That could help offset major expenses like storm recovery and grid upgrades, costs that typically land on customers. In addition, planned investments in transmission, battery storage, and new generation could improve reliability across the system.

Entergy - Meta Deal Not Likely to Directly Share $2 Billion with Customers

However, critics including groups like the Alliance for Affordable Energy warn that long-term projections don’t always play out as expected, and customers could still face risk if costs shift over time. Also, the deal is less likely to reduce overall energy bills than it is to stabilize and slow rate increases. The $2 billion in savings isn't necessarily a cash-back to customers, but reducing future additional costs in bills. Just don't go looking for an Entergy Rebate check in the future.

READ MORE: One Tip to Saving Big Money on Your Louisiana Power Bill

What It Means for Non-Entergy Residents

Even if you’re not an Entergy customer, you’re not completely unaffected.

The data center project is expected to bring jobs, tax revenue, and economic growth especially in Northeast Louisiana. State leaders, including Jeff Landry, are calling it a generational opportunity.

Win McNamee/Getty Images Win McNamee/Getty Images loading...

At the same time, large-scale energy demand could influence statewide infrastructure and policy decisions, impacting how other utilities plan for future growth.

The Bigger Picture for Louisiana

This deal highlights a larger shift: Louisiana is positioning itself as a hub for energy-intensive tech like AI. Supporters see long-term growth and modernization. Critics, including the Sierra Club, point to increased reliance on natural gas and question whether the environmental and financial trade-offs are worth it. In the end, this is a high-stakes investment, one that could reshape Louisiana’s economy and energy future for decades.